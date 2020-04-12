From the Washington Statesman, April 12, 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
E. B. Whitman (cousin of Marcus Whitman) was elected to be the first mayor of Walla Walla. Out of 422 total votes cast, he received 416 votes.
“Shooting Affray — A most unfortunate and fatal shooting affray occurred at the Theater on Thursday night. A benefit had been kindly tendered to the Union Hook and Ladder Company by Mr. J. B. Robinson, the proprietor of the Theater, and a full house had assembled on the occasion. The performance was passing off satisfactorily to all concerned, when a soldier who had been drinking too freely marred the pleasure of the occasion by boisterous conduct.
“Marshal Porter attempted to pacify him, and upon being resented was about to remove him from the house, when a pitched battle commenced, others of the soldiers engaging, and finally a general fight ensued between the civil officers and citizens and soldiers.
“Pistols were drawn and fired indiscriminately. One soldier was shot dead on the spot and another received a wound from which he died soon after. Others of the soldiers received slight wounds.
“Deputy Sheriff L. W. Greenwell, who was assisting to quell the riot, received a pistol shot in his hip, badly shattering it and dangerously wounding him. Mr. Porter was shot in the leg and otherwise badly hurt, though his wounds are not dangerous.
“The house was crowded and the excitement intense. No two persons give the same account of the affray. It cannot be regarded otherwise than a most unfortunate affair, and we forbear making further remark until the matter is better understood.”
In the next Statesman (April 19, 1862), extensive testy correspondence between Mayor Whitman and Colonel Henry Lee was published, in full, having to do with the fiasco at the Theater as well as a subsequent altercation between the citizens of Walla Walla and the soldiers: a band of 75–100 soldiers had roamed the streets, arrested the Sheriff, and threatened citizens.
Colonel Lee said the soldiers were acting against orders and tried to shift the blame. Mayor Whitman retorted, “The most charitable view I can take of the unprecedented outrage committed by the soldiers under your command is, that a state of insubordination exists,
and a remedy is conclusively beyond your control.”