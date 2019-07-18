A program at Whitman College offers students and Walla Walla Valley organizations an opportunity to team up to help address some of the area’s social, economic and cultural challenges.
Interested organizations can apply to host a student for the 2019-20 academic year. The application deadline is July 31.
The Whitman Community Fellow Initiative, supported in large part by a grant from the Donald and Virginia Sherwood Internship Endowment, funds a cohort of juniors and seniors in part-time work for prominent organizations.
The partnership offers students a chance to receive professional mentoring, career development guidance and exposure to local organizations, according to information from Whitman.
Organizations must be public agencies or nonprofits.
Past community partners have included Walla Walla Leaders Network, Helpline, Downtown Walla Walla Foundation, Blue Mountain Action Council, Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce, Community Council, United Way of Walla Walla County, and many more.
Student fellows work more than 160 hours over two semesters, receive $2,400 for their position in monthly increments, attend 20 weekly meetings and professional development workshops along with their project work, and host other Community Fellow students at their organization and present about their work.
To request an application, visit ubne.ws/2Ll2kBL.
Organizations that hosted a Community Fellow for the last two consecutive years are not eligible for the next academic year.