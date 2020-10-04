For eight days the Walla Walla Valley lingers under smoky skies from wildfires.
The smell invades homes.
It’s unsafe — creditors take note — to even go pick up bills at the mailbox.
The air quality report, if I’m remembering right, lists numbers to 500 (hazardous).
Combine that with the COVID-19 pandemic, trying to stay home and safe, and many are feeling like prisoners under house arrest.
So when a recent Saturday the number dawns at 7 (near perfect) I cannot contain my joy.
Seizing the day, or at least a small part of it, I decide to hike Coyote Ridge (otherwise known as the North Fork Umatilla Trail).
I think of the correctional facility near Connell.
Note to creditors: I am escaping to Coyote Ridge, not from.
The drive to the Blue Mountains reminds of why the number is 7. I go from scattered sunshine at home in Milton-Freewater to a wall of clouds before Tollgate, where I turn south on Forest Service 3719 road.
A few miles of dodging potholes that have turned to ponds with the overnight deluge, following the signs, I reach the trailhead.
Apparently, I am the only one with this idea. The parking lot is empty.
It’s nearly 5,000 feet elevation, 41 degrees, the wind is howling like a lovesick wolf and I’m in the middle of a cloud.
On a bulletin board the Forest Service has posted a warning about washouts, erosions, rockfall, eating while hiking and whatnot, but I figure the danger is miles ahead.
I push on.
The trail enters the North Fork Umatilla Wilderness and follows the river ravaged by flooding in February. (2020 has been a doozy, hasn’t it?)
I plan to hike only a little way, get a big view and turn my shorts-wearing, goose-pimpled legs around and scurry home.
The trail descends through thick forest. A bully wind orders the pines to dance. A raven does aerobatics on updrafts, squawking with delight.
A grouse explodes from cover because it likes to see how high hikers can jump.
I soon emerge from the main cloud and can see out.
Scraps of clouds cling to the hillsides, and to the west blue sky prevails.
Sunbeams penetrate to paint the hills gold. The air is sweet and fresh, cleansed by rain that thankfully has now stopped.
Still, droplets clings to trailside vegetation as if it were a recently washed and waxed car.
Finally, I get the pay off: a million-dollar view of Blue Mountain canyons stretching to the horizon.
The trail turns east and begins switchbacking down toward the river far below.
When I reach the point of diminishing return, I turn around.
A blast of wind penetrates my jacket with a warning that fall is flexing its muscles and dawdling is discouraged.
The hike can be of any length and does not require monumental effort, hardship or notifying next of kin.
Besides, I am not here to suffer. I’m satisfied with a hint of grandeur. The distant peaks. The gaping valleys. The sunburned grass and fragrant sage, its perfume released by rainfall.
As I head for the car, I take in the crisp, clean air.
My lungs rejoice.
Even in these times, there is much to be thankful for, even the gust of wind whose right hook nearly knocks me off the trail.
I look up and see the raven continuing its aerobatics, playing on the wind, turning tough conditions into squawking fun.
