Part 4
From the Washington Statesman, April 26, 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
News from the Civil War dominated the headlines. “One of the greatest battles of modern days was fought at Pittsburg Landing, on the Tennessee (River), resulting in the complete rout of the rebels, who attacked us about daybreak on Sunday, the 6th.
“The battle lasted the entire day, and was again renewed on Monday, and continued until 4 o’clock in the afternoon, when the enemy commenced to retreat, and are still flying towards Corinth, pursued by a large force of our cavalry.
“The slaughter on both sides is immense. We have lost in killed, wounded and missing, report says, from eighteen to twenty thousand men. That of the enemy is estimated at from thirty-five to forty thousand.” (The Battle of Pittsburg Landing is also known as the Battle of Shiloh.)
After the theater shooting that had occurred a week earlier in Walla Walla, Col. Henry Lee was removed from command of Fort Walla Walla. “Lieutenant Colonel Lee … has been ordered to San Francisco. Captain Rowell is left in charge of the post.
“This gentleman commands the respect of both the soldiers and citizens, and we predict that a better state of affairs will now exist at the Fort than has characterized the institution for the past few months.
“Col. Lee may be, as some of his friends claim, ‘Not guilty, but ignorant’; but certain it is his career as commander of Fort Walla Walla is not the most brilliant one on record.”
“Escaped — Bebee, the man who has for some time been in confinement in this city for the killing of Davis, last fall, escaped last week, clearing the docket of the district court of the only criminal case on record. He was assisted in his escape by persons from outside, who provided him with horses.”