From the Washington Statesman, 3 January 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
With regard to the American Civil War, which had started a few months earlier, a column in the Washington Statesman stated,
“It is well at times to take a glance at the past, to sum up its history briefly, and see what it has entailed upon us. The retrospect at this time, is a painful one, and furnishes more cause for sorrow than for joy.
“The year that has just closed, has been one of intense interest to the American people, and fraught with consequences of more than ordinary occurrence. During the year, the hopes and prospects of a great people, which at its commencement were bright and glittering have been trembling in a most fearful balance.
“At times, we have seen the good old Ship of State struggling against fearful chances, and through the eye of faith and hope alone, outriding the angry waves that have dashed against her. The crucible by which the perpetuity of our institutions and the maintenance of our once happy prospects and hopes, have been tried, is a most severe one.
“A resort to arms against a foreign foe, is always a dreadful necessity; but when the opposing armies are inheritors and brothers of one common country, and in many instances connected by ties of consanguinity — the holiest and most sacred known to the human family — then indeed the conflict assumes a most terrible aspect.
“In the tented field, the father has striven against the son, and the son against the father. Friends, connections and acquaintances, have opposed each other in deadly conflict, and have fallen.
“Hence, we allege that the old year has witnessed the most intense and deplorable struggle between man and man, involving the most direful consequences and the most unnatural opposition, of any stretching far back in the line of its predecessors….
“Although the battles for the supremacy of the Constitution and the Union have been fiercely waged oftentimes against great odds in men and circumstances — the present indications are that the Confederate army have been in sufficient engagements to convince them that their cause is a hopeless one, that their attempt to destroy the glorious fabric which our fathers reared and which it is their duty to strengthen and perpetuate, can never be successful.
“We may confidently hope that ... ere the close of the year upon which we have just entered, peace and prosperity may again abound in our country.”
The Civil War would last more than three years hence. The writer of this column was not identified. Presumably it was one of the two people listed as the newspaper’s proprietors and editors: N. Northrup and R. R. Rees.
