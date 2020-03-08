Part 2
From the Washington Statesman, 15 March 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“Public School. It is time that steps should be taken by the citizens of this city for the erection of a public school house. Hitherto the interests of education have been neglected.
“There have been temporary schools, it is the young has been established. We judge the schools we have had have been of but little benefit to the student from the fact that they have been so irregular, that the children, being most of the time out of school, have been allowed to run the streets, or find other means of amusement quite as deleterious to their moral development as their mental advancement.
“Schools of this character—kept one-fourth of the year—leave the student too much time to forget what he has learned during the short term; and in nine cases out of ten he will enter a term quite as ignorant as he did the preceding one, and with far less disposition to apply himself to studies….
“There are children enough in this city to justify the inauguration of a permanent public school system and the erection of a suitable building, wherein they may be educated, instead of being allowed to grow up on the streets, receiving every-day lessons in idleness and mischief.”