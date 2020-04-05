Part 1
From the Washington Statesman, April 5, 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“The people of California are discussing a proposition to rid themselves of their Chinese population, by imposing heavy taxation upon them. The probability is that the measure will be carried out. There are about 45,000 Chinese in that State.
“The same causes that induced these celestials to emigrate to California are now inviting them to this Territory; and if they have been detrimental to the prosperity of that State, they cannot be less so here.
“It would be well for the people here to look to this matter at once, and if possible prevent their immigration hither. ... It is a much easier matter to prevent their coming than to get rid of them after they have arrived.”
“Notice. Whereas my wife Lovina, having left my bed and board, all persons are hereby warned against harboring or trusting her on my account, as I will pay no debts of her contracting. John Dovill.”
“Musical Hall. The undersigned would respectfully announce to the citizens of Walla Walla and vicinity that he has opened the above place of popular amusement on MAIN STREET, where may be found at all times the choicest varieties of wines, liquors, and cigars. A Band of Music is attached to the Saloon for the entertainment of patrons. A share of the public patronage is solicited. M. Pefferle, Propr.”