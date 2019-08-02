Tickets are now on sale for the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 137th annual Awards Banquet.
Nominations are accepted for honorees at this year’s Alice in Wonderland-themed event that takes place Dec. 4 at the Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center.
Guests, the Chamber said, will be “ushered into a magical world of talking animals and flamingo croquet” as they recognize community volunteers who work to make the Valley a better place to live.
The event will recognize the Man and Woman of the Year with the Chamber’s highest honor, Awards of Merit. The Chamber will also recognize its Ambassador of the Year, as well as Hometown Heroes with awards for Educator of the Year, Firefighter of the Year, and Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.
Walla Walla University, Whitman College and Walla Walla Community College will also present awards to recognize outstanding contributions in their respective communities.
Tickets are $85. That includes a formal dinner, two drink tokens, games, access to live and silent auctions, and entertainment. For information, sponsorship opportunities, tickets and nomination forms, which must be turned in by Oct. 31, contact the Chamber at 525-0850 or wwvchamber.com.