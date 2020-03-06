Susan Monahan
Special to the Union-Bulletin
One can buy a lot more than just stamps at the Post Office these days; greeting cards, envelopes and boxes for mailing. But there was a period of over 30 years when a Walla Wallan could swing by and pick up a newspaper, a magazine, a candy bar or a cigar at the Post Office Concession Stand. A customer entering from Sumach and looking right would see glass-topped cases holding a variety of merchandise. The person selling that merchandise was blind and at his or her side was a guide dog.
With the goal of providing employment for blind persons, the Randolph-Sheppard Act of 1936 made these concessions in postal facilities possible. Lions Clubs across the nation have had a history of taking a special interest in the needs of the blind and the Walla Walla Lions Club for more than 30 years had oversight of a stand situated in the local Post Office. No operating fees or commissions were charged to the blind vendors and the equipment used was owned by the Lions Club. A sign reading ‘Ind. Vending Stand” was displayed in the case with the cigars. A post office patron in Renton, Spokane, and Wenatchee would find similar concessions and federal buildings throughout the country featured the stands that attempted to solve the problem of few jobs for blind persons that provided reasonable wages.
A Union-Bulletin photograph of 1938 shows Marie Googins, the first operator of the Walla Walla Post Office concession, being handed the keys to the stand by the president of the local Lions Club. The business would make it possible for Mrs. Googins, who was blind and a widow, to provide a living for herself and her 12-year-old daughter, the article stated.
Marie Googins was there until 1940 when she left to go be the house mother at the School for the Blind in Vancouver, and Don McReynolds took over. After 12 years, Don handed over the stand to Paul Ambrose who started in 1952 and operated it for five years. During that five years he only missed two days of work due to illness. He left to go to take over a similar enterprise in Spokane.
1957 found Fred “Fritz” Dreyer behind the glass cases. His eyesight was limited from birth and he was educated at the Vancouver School for the Blind. However, he had enough vision to ride a bicycle to his job at Walla Walla Meat and Cold Storage for years.
When his eyesight deteriorated to the point where he needed a new occupation, he took over the Post Office concession. An accomplished musician, Fritz was well known for his musical talents throughout the community and played in orchestras, and at weddings and other celebrations. Pat Lucarelli, his granddaughter, recalls that he could play the piano, Vibra Bells, the xylophone and the saw. An ordained minister, he also helped with music programs at his church.
Fritz was a fan of the Samoyed breed as service animals. In June of 1969 his Samoyed, Mishy, died after aiding him for 15 years and left Fritz needing a replacement. Three Lions Club chapters: Walla Walla Downtown, the East Gate and the College Place Lions joined forces to finance his trip to California where Fritz met his new dog, a golden retriever, at the Guide Dogs for the Blind facility in San Rafael.
My friend Pam has distinct memories of Fritz at the stand, as her mother stopped there regularly to buy a Seattle newspaper. Pam said he always gave kids a sucker, and she took special pleasure in putting a penny in his gumball machine. Customers let him know what bill he was being handed and he was quick at giving change. Fritz was an efficient and friendly man — a perfect fit for the concession stand. However, age, failing health and an unfortunate incident made him decide it was time to relinquish the keys to Les Pederson, a former crop duster who had lost his sight due to an accident.
Les never had the chance to take over the operation. In May of 1970, Fritz arrived at his stand only to realize he had been robbed of forty dollars worth of cigars, cigarettes and tobacco. The lid of the glass case had been lifted and the thief or thieves had helped themselves to the merchandise. The Lions Club decided to close the stand. There hadn’t been as much business due to the closing of the Federal Offices on the upper floor, and Fritz’s retirement and the theft led them to give up on the concession after supporting it for 32 years.
What did Walla Walla lose when the Post Office concession closed? There were certainly lots of other places in town where one could buy a cigar or newspaper. However, when Marie, Don, Paul, and Fritz operated this business, Walla Wallans had the opportunity to interact daily with people who — despite limitations of sight — were independently going about their work, making a reasonable living. The Post Office concession realized the goal of the Randolph-Shepard Act passed 40 years before: “to provide persons who are blind with remunerative employment and self-support.”