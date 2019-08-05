The latest cohort in the community’s Micro-Business Assistance Program will share their businesses’ visions during a showcase event this evening.
Participants in the business education and financing program are just beginning to develop their business plans. During a special event, 5:30-7:30 p.m., they will share their ideas with the hope of garnering feedback while also building connections with other entrepreneurs.
The event takes place in the Titus Creek Café at Walla Walla Community College.
This will be followed Aug. 15 with a second showcase that features businesses from the first cohort that graduated from the program earlier this year. That event is slated for the foyer of Cordiner Hall at Whitman College, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Both events are open to the public. Interpretation services will be available for all attendees for each event.
The Micro-Business Assistance Program is offered through Mercy Corps Northwest and the city of Walla Walla, with financial support from an array of community partners.
The program provides training, support and funding through a matched-savings business grant. Participants save $84 each month of the program toward a goal of $500, which is matched with $4,000 in grant money at the end of six months.