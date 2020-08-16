Part 3
From the Washington Statesman, Aug. 16, 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“Business — Business in our city is materially on the increase. We notice with pleasure that a number of new business houses of various kinds have lately been established and that several others will soon be in operation.
“Our merchants seem to have enough to do in supplying their customers, and the various mechanic branches are in a prosperous and lively condition. The streets are crowded during the day with teams and pack trains, and in the evening, the crowds in the saloons evidence that the town is fast filling up with strangers, and begin to give to these places of resort their wonted liveliness.”
“Large Melons — A watermelon left at our office this week by Mr. G. W. Shoemaker weighed twenty-two pounds and a half. Mr. S. informs us that he has melons growing which when ripe will weigh near forty pounds. What valley on the Pacific will beat this in the production of melons?”
•••
From the Washington Statesman, Aug. 30, 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“Mammoth Squash — Mr. James McLain brought to our office this week a summer squash which measures six feet and eight inches in circumference and weighs one hundred and three pounds.”
•••
“Hon. E. P. Oliphant, S. Garfielde, S. B. Fargo, Chas. Allen and others arrived in this city on Tuesday morning from Colville, where they have been in attendance at the district court. The party brought down with them about fifteen thousand dollars (about $390,000 today) in gold dust.”
•••
From the Washington Statesman, Aug. 30, 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“Wants to Know — A nervous friend of ours wants to know if it would be constitutional for the city fathers to pass an ordinance preventing ox-teamsters from cracking their whips when passing through our streets.
“A young man with a red shirt, who drives a four-yoke ox team, annoys him exceedingly by ‘showing off’ in this way. He says he ‘could stand it to hear that infernal musket sound once, but to have it rung in his ears two or three hundred times while the team is making the transit from one end of Main Street to the other is more than weak nerves can bear!’ The city fathers can consider the question open for discussion.”
•••
From the Washington Statesman, Aug. 23, 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“No More Chances for Escape — We are informed by Sheriff Buckley that escapements from the county jail have ‘played out.’ Those-thieves and ‘shootingers’ who may hereafter be lodged in the jail are to be secured by a ball and chain. The present
occupants of the institution are thus doubly secured.”