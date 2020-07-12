Part 2
From the Washington Statesman, July 5, 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“Exchanges — Wells, Fargo & Co. and E. E. Kelly have supplied us with files of (news)papers during the week. None of them, however, contain any later news from the seat of war (Civil War). The reason assigned is that the wires are still down.”
•••
From the Washington Statesman, July 12, 1862, Walla Walla, Washington Territory:
“Bridge Over Mill Creek — We learn it is the intention of the City Council to shortly commence the erection of a substantial bridge over Mill Creek, at the upper end of the city. Our city fathers are men of the right stripe. Go ahead with the improvements.”
“Celebration at Wallula — The citizens of Wallula, ‘inimitable’ Vansyckle and ‘irrepressible’ Tatem, together with some 25 or 30 others, celebrated the 4th (of July) at Wallula in ‘proper good style,’ by the erection of a flag staff, the hoisting of the Stars and Stripes, firing guns, and eating a good dinner.”
“Opposition Steamers — An opposition line of steamers are now running between Portland and Dalles. The new steamer ‘Dalles’ made her first trip between Dalles and Cascades on Monday last. The new opposition steamer for the upper river will be completed in a few days, when a line will be formed through from Portland to Wallula. Success to the opposition line.” (In several previous newspapers, the “Statesman” editors had severely criticized the practices of the existing steamer company.)
“Personal — Dr. R. H. Lansdale, mail contractor on the route from Dalles to this place, called at our office this week. He has entered upon his duties, and now has charge of the mails. He informs us that he will probably take up his residence in this city.
“If we regarded the mail of the least benefit to anybody in this locality, under the present semi-monthly arrangement, we should hope it might be delivered more regularly than it has been during the past three months.”