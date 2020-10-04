Most of us fail to recognize the oldest building in downtown Walla Walla.
Its size is modest, it is overshadowed by a grander building next door, and it just doesn’t look that old. However, the Brechtel Building at 21-23 West Main has stood in that spot for over 150 years and for 30 years housed a bustling bakery run by one family.
A native of Baden-Baden, Germany, Oswald Brechtel arrived in the U.S. in 1852 and settled in Indiana where he learned the baking trade. He was employed as a baker on steamships between Wallula and Celilo and settled in Walla Walla in 1861.
At first he worked in Mr. Kurry’s small wooden frame bakery on Main, just down the block from Dorsey Baker and John Boyer’s brick building. Oswald Brechtel went on to purchase and run Mr. Kurry’s business and retained its name: Walla Walla Bakery.
At the start he was using one full barrel of flour a day for cakes, pies and bread. He also ran a small grocery and saloon on the premises.
Oswald’s rapid success as a baker was due to being in the right profession in the right place at the right time. In 1861, hordes of prospectors began to stream into the supply hub Walla Walla had become and stock up for their months-long
stays in the Idaho gold fields.
Conventional bread was too moist to survive without spoiling in a mining camp, but Oswald’s specialty was “crackers,” a flour and water substitute for bread that had lasting power. His crackers were pressed to break into individual pieces, but were similar in substance to “hardtack,” or “pilot bread.”
Miners’ crackers had proved to be invaluable in the diets of California gold rush prospectors.
Yes, they had quite the shelf life; one can see surviving examples of hardtack that date from the Civil War in museums. Unlike some more delicate crackers that existed at the time, the ones made for miners were pretty tough and known
pejoratively as “dog biscuits, molar breakers, sheet iron and tooth dullers.”
In order to get some free advertising Oswald frequently took samples to the Walla Walla Statesman newspaper office, which was just around the corner.
The editor described the box of crackers they were given as “unsurpassed in quality and lightness” and having the advantage of being made with flour ground at Jacob Overholtz’s mill.
Bribing the newspaper with gifts in order to get publicity for one’s business was common practice. William Kirkman’s meat market delivered fat turkeys to the Statesman’s office, greengrocer Frank Orselli took the staff strawberries, and E.L. Herriff, the stationer, gifted the editor with
a leather-bound journal.
Surely tastier than the crackers was the “beautiful bridal cake” presented to the newspaper by Oswald Brechtel on the day of his marriage in 1865. His bride was Catharine McCoy, whose family came from Ireland and farmed near Touchet. Oswald and Catharine were to have three daughters and a son.
At first Oswald made his crackers by hand, but in 1866 he purchased a remarkable machine that passed dough through iron rollers that achieved the requisite thickness and then delivered it to a stamping machine that cut out the crackers. His new equipment allowed him to fill orders for his crackers more promptly and to charge less for them, he explained.
After Brechtel erected his new brick bakery in 1869, the block between Second and Third stood out as having three substantial brick buildings. The Statesman dubbed Brechtel’s building a “credit to the owner and an ornament to the town.” (The other two brick buildings are long gone.)
On June 18, 1870, the Walla Walla Statesman reported that Mr. Brechtel had constructed a front entrance in his new brick building for entry to a large basement beer cellar.
Another article stated the “soda and sarsaparilla as drawn from the fountain at Mr. Brechtel’s Bakery and Confectionary is delightfully refreshing these warm days. Our lady friends should give
this pleasant beverage a trial.”
Even after the Idaho gold rush had run its course, Brechtel’s bakery continued to prosper. Sadly, his wife Catharine died unexpectedly in 1877. She was only 32 and left four children; the youngest was 3 years old.
As of 1880 the Walla Walla Union reported Brechtel had two large ovens, a 26 HP steam engine, and a large cake machine in addition to his machine for cutting crackers.
He employed eight men, including his son Fred, and used 10 barrels of flour a day. In 1881 it was reported he was baking and selling 600 to 800 loaves of bread on weekdays and 1,200 on Saturday. The bakery even offered morning and afternoon delivery by wagon.
As impressive as the Main Street block between Second and Third appeared, it must be remembered that just behind these businesses was a much less prosperous neighborhood: Walla Walla’s first Chinatown.
The alley “immediately in the rear of Brechtel’s bakery” was the starting point of the vividly described 1881 midnight venture of a Statesman investigative reporter who wove his way through shanties and gained entrance to an underground opium den (where he found both Chinese and white residents).
A Walla Walla Union article in 1885 praised Oswald Brechtel’s operation, chastised residents who were buying baked goods from Portland and San Francisco bakeries, and reminded locals to “patronize home industry.” It may have been competition that caused Brechtel to accrue a debt of over $16,000 to Baker Boyer Bank.
In 1891 the bank filed notice of an impending foreclosure.
The 1893 directory lists all three daughters as working as clerks in various stores. Oswald and son Fred continued to operate the bakery until a Sheriff’s Deed was given to the Baker Estate on Nov. 12, 1900. Oswald died in 1902.
After the bakery was gone, the Brechtel Building housed a number businesses over the years and subsequent owners altered the facade somewhat. Familiar to many would be Shep’s Smoke Shop and Miller’s Photography Studio. It’s been many years since the aroma of bread, crackers, cakes and pies wafted from 21-23 W. Main.
Early illustrations and photos show that the building was labeled “O.Brechtel” and it had a pediment showing its build date of 1869. These days we do not refer to this historic place as the Brechtel Building. Perhaps we should do so in order to honor the man, Oswald Brechtel, who baked here for so long.