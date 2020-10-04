If you are 55 and older and think you’re old, you’ll feel old, the self-help book author wrote. If you think you’re young, you’ll feel young.
I have news for the guy. If you are 55 and older and think you’re young, you’re delusional.
Like most of us, I listen to my body. Wonder, my wife, does too, and sometimes turns up the TV to drown out the noise. When I get up from a chair, what my body says is crick,
pop, creak, crack and krikka.
That despite my obsession with bicycle riding. Back when going to college didn’t cost as much as a new Buick, a blue ribbon goat and a load of hay bales, I rode bike 36 miles round-trip for two years of school. I lived at home. I saved so much money I was wealthy enough by graduation to take the poverty vows and enter a career in journalism.
I’ve been pounding out copy and riding bicycle ever since.
Now, I even follow an online group of bicyclists 50 and older from around the world.
It’s fun going on virtual bicycle tours in the Lake District of northern England or in the mountains of Switzerland, especially if you’re like me and, because of a late-in-life job switch, get two weeks of vacation a year. Add on two weeks a year of “mental vacation” and I stay almost sane.
When I was young and vital, my uncle Screech, every time he saw me, would sing the Johnny Cash song “I’ve Been Everywhere.” And for good reason. I’ve ridden the Banff-to-Jasper route in Canada, over the Beartooth Mountains northeast of Yellowstone National Park and up Mount Evans, the highest paved road in North America, topping out at 14,125 feet above sea level. Mountain goats kept wanting to photo bomb the selfie.
Through the 50-and-older bike group, I was introduced to the tradition of riding your age on birthdays. The problem is, the ride gets a mile longer each year. It’s inspiring to hear about some codger who rose at 4 in the morning to ride 90 miles at 5 miles per hour.
My birthday is in May, and this year has been a challenge. I’ve had not one, not two, but three surgeries. Each requires recovery that is tougher than I imagine. So I missed my birthday ride. But after several months of growing stronger, and being in the sun too much and getting delusional, I decided the time was right to ride my age.
So on a Saturday I headed from my home in Milton-Freewater to Harris Park on the South Fork of the Walla Walla River. Then I did the ride again. With seven more miles my 63-mile birthday ride was complete. I felt elated. I also felt old as dirt as I got out of the chair and my body said, “Creak, crack and krikka.”
I can’t imagine what turning 90 will be like. I hope I am still riding and am able to get up at 4 in the morning.
Not all group members advocate riding your age. One suggested the ride should be 100 minus your age.
“Written by a 98-year-old slacker,” another member quipped.
Completing the birthday ride helps me feel younger. But I know I am no longer young.
The day after my bike ride, I dropped something on the living room floor. If I was young, I would have immediately picked it up. Instead, I contemplated if I even needed it anymore.
I’ve been doing a lot of contemplating lately.