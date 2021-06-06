Speedy Gonzales arrived first at the Favorite Cartoons of Yesteryear reunion, sliding in sideways in his muscle car. Fifty years after he was a star of Saturday morning black and white TV, he was still cool.
Road-runner appeared next, with his trademark “Beep, beep,” chased by Wile E. Coyote. Nearing retirement, they were pudgy in the jowls and “raced” in slow motion.
Bugs Bunny arrived with Elmer Fudd in pursuit. Fudd, however, having grown extravagantly rotund, seemed more interested in sniffing out catered food and alcohol than in chasing the “wascally wabbit.”
The Tasmanian Devil, though, was more than happy to chase Bugs. This created havoc, as avocado-pesto BLT bites and glasses of champagne went flying.
Betty Boop wasn’t bothered. Formerly “hot,” she had let herself go and spent the reunion getting face time with the walnut and blue cheese-stuffed mushrooms.
Fred and Wilma Flintstone arrived next. In tow were their six other kids, born after the cartoon went off the air, and Wilma. Fred complained to anyone he could corner about losing his job as “bronto crane operator” at Slate Rock and Gravel Company.
Bullwinkle, wearing aviator sunglasses and a bomber jacket, drove up in a fancy Jeep, causing a stir in the growing crowd.
Popeye, having traded his sailor suit for an old letterman’s jacket, told anyone who’d listen about his high school football highlights. Olive Oyl rolled her eyes but was proud to “show off” her partner.
Little Lulu had grown up and married. She displayed pictures of her kids and her “Parent of the Year” card to anyone who would stand still.
Yogi Bear and Boo-Boo busily filled their pic-a-nic basket with pigs in a blanket and fried wontons.
Winnie the Pooh and Pepé Le Pew, on opposite sides of the room, still weren’t talking to each other.
Casper the Friendly Ghost had not been cool back in the day. But now he pinholed people and told them about his Ph.D., his mega mansion and his business battling Ghostbusters.
Tom and Jerry collected gossip from Mighty Mouse and Mickey Mouse.
Underdog and Scooby-Doo chased Sylvester, Tweety Bird, Felix the Cat and Top Cat in circles. The bacon-wrapped jalapeño peppers shot into the air.
Donald Duck and nephews Huey, Dewey and Louie and Daffy Duck flew in and bragged about their ability to afford airfare. Now if only they could afford pants.
Quickdraw McGraw and Yosemite Sam squared off for a duel, renewing their rivalry. Their shooting skills had diminished, however, and the only victims of their trigger fingers were several glasses of champagne.
Foghorn Leghorn complained loudly about the chicken enchilada bites the caterers served.
Woody and Winnie Woodpecker arrived and bragged about the latest accomplishments of overachieving nephew Knothead.
A nearsighted rich old guy, Mr. Magoo, arrived last, rolling up in a chauffeured Rolls Royce. Everyone commented that the short retiree hadn’t aged a bit.
“What’s your secret?” Fudd asked, between bites of sun-dried tomato-basil roll-ups.
“Goat milk and legumes,” Mr. Magoo said.
Speedy Gonzales had none of it: “The only goat I like is the 1964 Pontiac GTO,” he said. He jumped in and drove away, reaching 60 mph in 6.6 seconds. “It’s almost as fast as I am.”