The young boy approached me and gazed at my grizzled face.
“How old are you?” he asked.
“I served tea at the Last Supper,” I said.
He wasn’t buying it.
I tried again. “Worked as an animal wrangler on Noah’s ark. Rode dinosaurs to school.”
“No way,” he said.
“When God said, ‘Let there be light,’ I flipped the switch.”
“I think you’re ninety-ninety years old,” he said, running off to join his friends in the yard for a game of football.
“Hey, come back here,” I cried to his rapidly departing back. “I’ve got more to say about that.”
Yes, I’m old. It happened fast.
I’m aluminum foil on rabbit ears, black-and-white TV old.
“American Bandstand,” Saturday morning comics on TV, “Captain Kangaroo,” “Lone Ranger,” “Lassie,” “Hee-Haw,” “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” old.
Banana seat bicycle old.
Bell bottoms old.
Door-to-door encyclopedia salesmen, card catalog at library old.
Duck-and-cover drills at school, backyard bomb shelter old.
Dimmer switch on the floor of the car and no air conditioner crossing South Dakota to visit the Corn Palace old.
Etch-a-Sketch, Magic 8 Ball, cassette tape old.
Girls wearing tight sweaters, mini skirts and white go-go boots old
It’s 10 p.m. Do you know where your children are? TV goes fuzzy old.
Manual typewriter and carbon paper old.
Mom baking bread old.
Muscle cars and rock-and-roll old.
No seat belts, sitting in the bed of a pickup truck, drinking warm water out of a hose old.
Penny candy, Blackjack gum, candy cigarettes, nickel candy bars, glass-bottled soda
old.
Rotary phone on kitchen wall party line listen to your neighbors’ conversations old.
S&H Green Stamps from the grocery store old.
Scratched up 45 rpm vinyl records old.
Sharpen your pencil in a manual sharpener
old.
Ten cent Tarzan comics old.
Transistor radio old.
The football game apparently over, the young boy appeared and asked again, “Jeez, mister, how old are you?”
“You remember black-and-white TV,” I said. He shook his head. “I’m news anchor Walter Cronkite ‘That’s the way it is’ old.”
I tried again. “I’m 25 cents a gallon ethyl gasoline old. I’m wood heat only old.”
“Yeah, I was right,” the boy said. “You’re ninety-ninety.”