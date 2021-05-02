First, get one thing straight: Most older drivers are safe. They have tons of experience. They know better than to get a speeding ticket or crash and have insurance cost soar to approximately that of a Space-X trip.
We all, however, know an elderly driver reaching what economists call “diminishing returns.”
These drivers come in two types: turtles and hares.
Turtles speed up at school zones or curves. If turtles used their rear-view mirror, they’d see a parade missing only marching bands.
Hares are age 82 going on 28. They drive as if late for their own funerals. I know an old three-sport university athlete hare. He drives 45 mph in a 30 zone, narrowly missing power poles. When he parks for the night, the garage turns into a garage sale.
Of course, as older people we never want to relinquish our driver’s license. It’s our ticket to freedom. We remember 25 cents-a-gallon gas and “muscle cars” that went 0 to 60 in the time it takes to say “groovy.”
Now we try to remember to shift out of first gear on the interstate.
We remember driving VW buses where our faces were inches from the bumper of the car ahead and Rolling Stones’ music played on the eight-track at jet takeoff volume.
Now we go for a drive and forget the destination. We remember the home-run leaders of 1968 Detroit Tigers baseball but fail to recall why we got in the car.
We also get lost easily. Our road maps have given way to the satellite-based Global Positioning System, which suggests a shortcut over the Coast Range on a Forest Service road buried in 10 feet of snow.
What we need is senior GPS to tell us how to get there — and why we were going.
Now, as retirees, the hares become turtles only if they accidentally get caught in rush hour traffic. The turtles think rush hour is normal.
I was a turtle when I learned to drive hay trucks. I had to stretch my legs ridiculously to reach the pedals and could barely see over a hay bale. I’d jerk the truck ahead and stop abruptly, sending bale-stacking uncles on an out-of-control carnival ride.
Dad was a turtle and hare kind of driver. Back in the day, there was no air conditioning. In summer the car was our sauna. We’d roar along, Dad, the kindest, gentlest drill sergeant ever, at the wheel, speeding up at restaurants or “tourist traps.” We’d crisscross the Northwest on a Sunday and always make it home in time for dinner.
He drove slow on straight stretches and sped up for corners. Going 70 mph already, trying to escape a tourist trap or restaurant, that made life interesting.