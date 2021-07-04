Forty is the traditional age for a mid-life crisis, when you begin, to borrow a golf term, the back nine of life.
Many of us, though, miss this event. We get too busy working, paying bills and surviving Sunday evening anxiety attacks over Monday morning job problems.
We fail to buy the red convertible and aviator glasses. We miss trading the minivan for a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. We forget about growing a ponytail and fu-manchu mustache and getting the “Sexy” license plate or “Hunk of Burning Love” tattoo. We miss bungee jumping or parachuting from an airplane.
We can make up for it by having a robust late-life crisis. This can be undertaken at age 55, when we reach the childhood of old age, the last third, or at any age beyond.
In a late-life crisis, you’ll probably ...
- Apply hair dye after your grandkids set up a tutorial on YouTube. If you have hair.
- Purchase a wrinkle aspirator as seen on a late-night TV ad or a Shar-Pei dog, to make you look better by comparison.
- Read the obituaries, reviewing ages and causes of death, trying to figure how much time you have left to buy the Shar-Pei.
- Take up meditation. How else to deal with the increasing crankiness of old age when you yell at the neighborhood kids to “Get off my lawn” and the anchor of the nightly news to “Get off my TV.”
- If you’re a man, growing national forests of nose and ear hair, you’ll feel compelled to buy the ear-hair trimmer as advertised on late-night TV.
- Sign up for a gym membership. The gym, built especially for seniors, has no mirrors so you won’t see the alarming loss of muscle mass.
- Buy a boatload of vitamins and supplements, including grass-fed beef liver and seal oil, so you won’t fall overboard in the increasingly turbulent sea of old age.
- Get the high velocity electric toothbrush. Even though you’ve made it this far, and are as tough as a $2 steak, you’d prefer to keep your teeth to enjoy those Walla Walla sweet onions.
- Crank up the classic rock, especially when “I Can’t Get No ... Satisfaction” comes on the radio. Since your hearing is going anyway, the volume will be as loud as jet plane takeoff at Boeing Field.
- Get eye surgery and ditch the glasses. You’ll soon learn, however, you still need cheaters and sunglasses, and squinting only makes you look younger to other squinters.
- Use a sledgehammer to smash the alarm clock, since you wake up at the same time as for 40 years of work. Isn’t 5:30 a.m. glorious? The good part is, you’ll never miss a sunrise.
- Be too tired to change relationships or cars. Instead of a red convertible, and road rage, and calling faster drivers crazy and slower drivers idiots, you get a red electric bicycle, with a boost to keep up with the youngsters — and a rose for your significant other.
At some point at age 55 and above, you’ll realize the real truth: Life is a never-ending series of crises, especially in old age. You can take each crisis head on, confident a cure will be advertised on late-night TV. Just be careful with the ear-hair trimmer.