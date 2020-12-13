Hunting and Woody Woodpecker pecking were the order of the day at Elmer Fudd High School as 30 students, mostly girls, tapped away at manual Underwood typewriters.
It was second period. Rain drummed on a
steel-gray December
day.
Forty words per minute was a distant dream for my typing class.
Our teacher, Mr. Butts, interrupted my reverie. He was scratching away on a ukulele, ordering us to keep the beat as he played “Splish Splash” and “Yakety Yak.”
I had just come from first period, welding class. Sparks had showered down the back of my neck and tried to convince me to seek a less painful way to make a living.
Third period was engine disassembly class, better known as car mechanics. That was back when mere mortals could work on cars, when engines were not baby brothers of Big Blue, the IBM computer.
A typing novice, I was proud to have reached three words a minute with 30 mistakes on our first assignment: “The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.”
I scanned my results: “Th quick brwn foxx jumps oveeeeer theeeeee lazeee dog.”
The ‘e’ key liked to stick.
Mr. Butts was teaching us to touch type, but I still had to stare down the keys the way a bull stares down
a bullfighter before a charge.
“Forty words a minute. That’s the goal,” Mr. Butts said as he scratched “Mack the Knife” on the ukulele.
We thought he was nuts.
I had taken the class to be around girls. Not talk to them. Not carry their books. Not lend them my letterman’s jacket. Just admire them up close
when they looked the other way.
Racing the girls on the typewriter was humiliating. They seemed better at staying cool when the typewriter acted up, and their fingers flew over the keyboard as natural as a goose landing on a lake.
Mr. Butts set down the ukulele and presented a new challenge. Type “Now is the time for good men to come to the aid of their country,” he ordered.
Classmates Mary, Susan and Linda did not object that it was “good men” and not “good people.”
The politically correct movement had yet to hit its stride, and the modern women’s rights movement was in its infancy. Lady welders were scarce, I thought, rubbing the burns on my neck.
The few boys in typing class could be mean. My classmate, Mike, pretending to stretch, reached back and gave Mary’s paper a tug. She swatted him with her Pee Chee folder.
Trying to ignore Mary’s hysterics, I carried on in my quest for typing success. But with no delete button, I ended up using gallons of liquid whiteout.
I tried to type faster. Being hit farm-boy hard, the keys jammed. I looked at my results: Now is th tyme feeeeer good man to com to th aideeeeee of ther countreeeeeeee.”
I unjammed the keys, uttered a Baptist swear word and proceeded. Reaching the end of the line, hearing the “DING,” I returned the carriage with a forehand smash.
Everyone else was also smashing. With all of us typing and “DING”-ing and smashing, and Mr. Butts moving on to play “Don’t Be Cruel,” the din was window rattling.
Soon, the words on my paper began to fade. However, in changing the ribbon I got more ink on my fingers and face than on the paper.
“Nice war paint,” Susan said.
“Huh,” I said romantically.
I wondered what good the class would do me. A few years later, though, after careening through college, after the welding burns on my neck had healed, I took the vows of poverty and joined the newspaper industry. The skill, finally mastered,
has served me well for decades.
Not all ink-stained wretches took typing. Friend Bill, a great writer, managed fine for 40 years typing with two fingers.
He missed Mr. Butts’ ukulele rendition of “Poor Little Fool.”