Elderly men, already on rickety scaffolding, are as likely to act their age as snow is to fall in August in the Walla Walla Valley.
You’ll see elderly men driving 5 mph above the speed limit in the slow lane.
Their midlife-crisis red convertible, 30 years later, is a rust bucket. Their bomber jacket is a size too small and aviator sunglasses are sliding down their nose. When they see a corner, they speed up.
If you’re like me, you know a thing or two about the delusional thinking common in elderly men. As wife Wonder likes to warn, delusional thinking leads to crazy ideas. For example, elderly men will jump out of airplanes only to remember they have no parachute. Even though the airplane is still on the ground, their drop and roll will resemble a belly flop.
Embarrassing.
The main problem is, old men forget their age. That can lead to some interesting injuries.
But what’s old? On the 5 a.m. local news recently — motto: We’re Up Before the Sun But Less Bright — the 25-year-old TV anchorwoman mentioned the death of a 60-year-old “elderly person.” Those were fighting words for my Scottish-American wife. “I’m 63 and by no means elderly,” Wonder contended.
I, too, am a new member of Club 63 and am not elderly. That’s someone five years older than me. Always will be.
Unlike a lot of Baby Boomers, I still have a day job. I work at a computer. Like the George Costanza character on the TV show “Seinfeld,” I spend most of my time frowning with grave concern with hopes people will leave me alone until I reach my full Social Security age — 66 ½.
I am not young. One sign is I have developed patience. When fishing, I work a hole for so long the fish, tired of eyeballing my time-worn bait, will give up and leap onto the hook.
I drive slower to and from work to keep my blood pressure low while
younger commuters zoom by me.
We’re lucky that except for the 63 lights between Milton-Freewater and downtown Walla Walla, traffic here keeps moving. In Seattle, automotive meditation capital of the world, the highways at rush hour, pre-COVID-19 anyway, turn into parking lots.
For every hour stuck in traffic — 46 is the average for Americans per year — drivers have more chances to meditate, one hand massaging their temple, the other the horn.
A poll of my co-workers, ages 25 to 49, shows they believe elderly starts at 70 or 80. My co-workers are nice people. They knew if they said 60 my head would explode. I would shake my fist and holler, “Get off my 3 square feet of office space!”
Still, most men my age, as hard as this is to admit to Wonder, are delusional. A 61-year-old thinks he’s 16 and asks his parents if he can drive the car, a 1993 Volvo, for a date to the drive-in. A 72-year-old thinks he’s 27 and believes he can still lift his wife over his head for a helicopter spin. An 83-year-old thinks he’s 38 and “cruises the gut” — but at the early-bird special hour.
I’ve had older friends who thought they were young men. Declining offers for help, they would take their walker up a ladder to clean the gutters of leaves.
The point is, retiring to the rocking chair and spending our days studying junk mail and munching antacid tablets is overrated. But we need to act near our age. Eighty is the new 60, not the new 30.
That said, even in my early 60s, having survived three operations so far this year, with another in the on-deck circle, when I’m not in the EZ chair encased in ice, I try to stay active. It means less pain.
It also means fewer doctor bills and less frequent rides on the pharmaceutical roller-coaster.
Sure, being called “elderly” is about as welcome as the start of tick season. But it beats the alternative involving sad people wearing black swaying to mournful organ music.