The “OK Boomer” crowd can be annoying. Just because we Boomers go around saying things like “Suck it up, buttercup” when they complain about college and housing costs.
They have reason to be upset. College and a house now cost about as much as the Apollo space program did when we were kids.
With inflation running at a 40-year high and gas prices hitting records, we are all suffering.
At least the “OK Boomers” still have their muscles. Baby Boomers are slowly wilting away.
According to my crack research team (Google), starting at age 40, we lose on average 8% of muscle mass each decade. We lose 16% by age 60, 24% by 70, 32% by 80.
It might be OK if we start this decline at age 40 looking like Mr. America. Truth is, most of us start out looking more like the Michelin Tire Man.
We go from ripping phone books to fighting to open a pickle jar.
At age 40, we stare down windstorms. By age 80, though, we could be flattened by the breeze from a passing hummingbird.
As a former track and field athlete (shot put) and champion hay-bale tosser, I find this news alarming. Like most males growing up in the 1960s and 1970s, I invested heavily in muscles, thinking they would help win girls.
I also thought it might help to acquire a hot rod pickup truck painted with flames and adorned with side pipes and an engine fit for a 747 jet plane.
Dad the Drill Sergeant thought otherwise.
So I focused on muscles until girls nicknamed me “musclehead.” And that was the nicer girls.
By now Generation X (1965-80) is also starting to wilt away. And the oldest of the Millennials (1981-96) are starting to wilt, which compromises some of the power of “OK, Boomer.”
Not everyone is upset at losing muscle mass. The 98-pound weakling who had sand kicked in his face on Muscle Beach now has the great equalizer — and hopes brains don’t wilt at the same rate as muscles.
Don’t bet on it.
Brains are tied to attention spans, and attention spans are reducing fast. According to my crack research team, due to social media and watching TV, attention span dropped from 12 seconds in 2000 to eight seconds in 2013 to five seconds in 2022.
As a writer, this is a huge problem. If I wanted to reach the average “reader,” I would need to write a series of headlines (resembling a TV news show, except with fewer pharmaceutical commercials). Or possibly “write” using emojis, those icons that express emotions. For example, red angry face, heart, rainbow.
Growing up male a half century ago, we had longer attention spans — unless a cute girl walked by. Our role model was weakling turned muscle freak Charles Atlas. Our favorite actors were Hans and Franz on the “Saturday Night Live” TV skit, “We’re going to pump you up.”
Now, with the youngest Boomer being 58 years old, our muscles are disappearing — pffffttt — as fast as the air in a deflating balloon.
Don’t despair. We can fight the tide of aging by lifting light weights.
The 5-pound barbells I lift today are a far cry from my youth when 10 of us guys would carry off and “hide” a classmate’s 1,700-pound VW bug for fun. And unlike Atlas’, my muscles can’t be seen from space.
If we don’t want the “OK Boomer” crowd to kick sand in our face, we need to join them in the fight to bring down college and housing costs. We also need to belly up to the barbell.
