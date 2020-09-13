We survived bird flu, swine flu, Nile virus, SARS virus, Ebola virus, Zika virus, killer bees, mad cow disease, global warming and the 1999 internet crash.
We’ll probably survive COVID-19, even if it stretches into 21. We’re resilient folk.
As a kid, we survived even though we took advice from an old man peeling an apple and eating slices straight off a knife blade. The old man told us to stay in school, get a job. He said find a spouse who could cook, sew and do engine overhauls. We managed two out of three.
The old man told us to find a house in our price range. We did. The description in the real estate ad was cute, needs tender loving care. It was a shack, a fixer-upper, with ceilings caving in. An albino blackberry vine had grown through a crack in the window and was curled up in the kitchen sink.
The old man told us to count our blessings. Being in the Walla Walla area that was easy: lots of sunshine, low humidity, not being carried away by mosquitos the size of aircraft carriers.
The old man said not to worry about what other people say. Kids would call us pizza face, whale or klutz, and we had a thin skin. We punched them in the nose. Now people call us old, frail, soft, but we have a thicker skin. We just think about punching them in the nose.
The old man said to always have a plan. Ours is to stay home and stay safe during the pandemic. When we do go out and are in people’s faces we wear a mask. We wash our hands and, when possible, keep our 6 feet of distance, so we can grow older and crankier. We also want to see our friends’ grandchildren graduate college and find a spouse who can cook, sew and do engine overhauls.
The old man told us to zap morons. We’ve been busy every day since.
The old man told us one moment we’d be young and fun, the next we’d be turning down the car stereo “to see better.”
The old man told us to learn how to take naps. Now we can fall asleep mid-sentence.
The old man told us getting older beats the alternative. Some people, he said, don’t have the privilege of getting arthritis, bursitis, tendonitis, gingivitus and all the other itises.
The old man told us retiring is pure heaven. It’s watching old movies in the middle of the afternoon.
The old man told us to see the glass as half full ... of Metamucil.
The old man told us to save money. That’s no problem. Now we go through books and movies again because we can’t remember the ending.
The old man told us nothing is forever, not even pandemics.