Everyone needs an “old man.”
Even if you’re 64, like me, and on the cusp of retirement.
To start the new year right, I visit an old fellow more wrinkly than a Shar-Pei dog and ask him the secret to his serenity.
“I’ve been retired for a quarter of a century,” Shar-Pei says, sitting in his cozy kitchen beside a woodstove. He eats a slice of apple off the blade of a Swiss army knife. “That first year in retirement I was getting mighty grumpy. Every day I got more irritated.”
“Like at what?” I ask, wanting to avoid sliding down the same slope.
“People who use ‘like’ in sentences,” he says, raising an eyebrow.
“No, seriously,” I say.
“Bad manners,” he says, pulling out a crusty handkerchief and wiping the corners of his mouth. “People who babble incessantly. I appreciate silence. People who don’t return shopping carts to the cart corral. In those days, I was zapping morons right and left. Everywhere I looked, another moron.”
He chomps an apple slice.
“What else?” I ask.
“People on phones while driving. Litterbugs.
“Unnecessary noise. Poor work ethic. Sense of entitlement.
“People talking with their mouth full.
“Waiting in long lines. People checking out at the grocery store while talking loudly on the phone.
“Opinionated people. People who follow their political party’s line like sheep being herded to slaughter — red or blue. Mad-as-hell radio and TV shock jocks pretending to be regular people when they’re millionaires.
“TV when ads are louder than the program. My bathroom is down the hall, not in the next county.”
I laugh. “Yeah, I’m a lot younger ...”
“Don’t remind me.”
“... and sometimes background music covers the voices,” I say. “I’m not hard of hearing, but I need subtitles to get the dialogue. What else?”
“Rude people. Stupid people. Unkind people.
“People always in a hurry. Cars out of blinker fluid.
“Cursing on TV where the only adjective is an F-bomb.
“Excessive drama.”
“That’s a long list,” I say. “I’ve known you several years now, and I’ve never seen your blood boil over.”
Shar-Pei carves the apple, a slight smile on his face. “When I was 66, I found my own ‘old man.’ He looked wrinkly, like I do now. He said, ‘The older we get the more we need to relax. R-e-l-a-x.’ He spelled it out to make sure I got the point.”
I ponder that a moment. “So what’s your New Year’s resolutions?” I prod.
“Don’t believe in ’em,” the old man says. “If I did it would be, instead of being irritated, be amused. And turn off the &%$# cable TV.”
“Yeah, the same news ‘breaking’ every hour for two days straight,” I say. “I know the drill.”
“I don’t need to be extremely concerned about the latest developments in Turkey-stan,” the old man says. “When I was younger, we wouldn’t know what was happening in Turkey-stan for six months. By the time we got the news, it didn’t matter a hoot. No anxiety on my part will change anything half a world away.”
“What about the little irritants?” I ask. “People behaving badly?”
“It took a while, but now I mostly just laugh. I’m not paid enough to judge. Besides, everyone is fighting his own battle.”
“What about noisy morons?” I ask.
“I still zap ’em.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.