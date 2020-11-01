“(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” by Blue Oyster Cult was playing on the radio the other day, and I was singing along at the top of my lungs, getting in the groove.
Then the deejay came on. He said this was an oldies station. When did my favorite music from college become oldies?
When did “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by the Rolling Stones become “(I Can’t Get) a Good Deal on Socks”?
When did “A Whiter Shade of Pale” by Procol Harum become “Our Version of a Tan”?
When did “Wild Thing” by Troggs become “Mild Thing,” or “Born to be Wild” by Steppenwolf become “Born to be Mild”?
The time between ages 18 and 80 flashes by in the seeming blink of an eye. The music, though, remains timeless. Lyrics can be recalled faster than I can find my glasses.
But there are things “My Generation” wants to know.
When did “I Can See for Miles” by The Who become “I Can See for Inches”? When did “I want to rock all night” by Kiss become “I want to sleep all night”?
Sure, we have now climbed many rungs up the “Stairway to Heaven,” and we Boomers know a thing or two about good music. In the 1960s and 1970s, until disco siphoned the tank empty, we were treated to some high octane hit songs.
But now these hits are classified as “oldies.” Take “Night Moves” by Bob Seeger. When did that become “Exploring the Refrigerator for a Midnight Snack” or “Another Race to the Bathroom”?
When did “What’s Going on” by Marvin Gaye become “Why Am I So Sore All the Time”?
When did “Walk This Way” by Aerosmith become “Waddle This Way”?
When did “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers become “Lean on Whatever’s Available”?
When did “Won’t Get Fooled Again” by The Who become “I Can’t Believe I Made the Same Mistake Nine Times”?
When did “Born to Run” by Bruce Springsteen become “Born to Shuffle”?
When did “It’s Too Late” by Carole King become “9 p.m.”?
When did “Money” by Pink Floyd become “Broke and Dreaming of a Powerball Win”?
When did “Comfortably Numb” by Pink Floyd become “A Long List of My Symptoms, Hey, Where Are You Going, I’m Not Through Talking to You Yet.”
Sure, “Changes” (David Bowie) are inevitable, but as Bachman-Turner Overdrive sings, “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet.”
And don’t stop singing along to “(Don’t Fear” The Reaper” at the top of your lungs. It’s the best way to preserve your voice so you won’t start sounding like a croaking frog.