“This retirement thing is tough,” a friend says. “The days and weeks float by, and it’s hard to remember what day it is. Every day becomes Blursday.”
I feel the same, though I’m just “semi-retired.” The only way I know it’s the weekend is when a storm invades and it rains for 48 hours straight.
My friend hit the finish line on a long career in great style. His small business did not make him rich, but it kept the lights on, the mortgage paid and the cat from going on strike for better sleeping conditions.
Now my friend is free. No longer does he face the Monday work monster. The commute. The 9-to-5 weekday grind. Customers asking for the impossible. The Friday temptation to celebrate surviving another work week by setting off fireworks.
Now my friend can do what he wants when he wants. He can do chores when he chooses. And relax when he begins to run out of steam.
Unlike people still on the job, my friend feels no pressure to execute the “ideal weekend.” This builds as the work week goes on and co-workers pepper you with questions about weekend plans.
When the 48-hour blitz arrives, usually in a driving rainstorm, you feel extreme pressure to have a story for co-workers at the coffee bar Monday morning. The person who does the most wins.
Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, the race is on to swim the lake, climb the mountain, fish the pond, hike the forest, hack up the golf course, party with friends, visit with family, shop ‘til you drop, run errands, weed the garden, mow the lawn, re-roof the house or call Spray-On Roof, smoke out the neighborhood with a barbecue, bathe the cat.
“What did you do this weekend?” a co-worker asks, shining a bright light in your eyes in the Monday morning interrogation.
Sleep is not an acceptable answer. Nor is, “I was too tired to do anything Friday evening, and Sunday afternoon I got mad because it was almost Monday.” Nor is, “The older I get the more I appreciate being home alone, letting my brain rest, watching movies, getting bored and loving every moment.”
While recognizing that suffering from Blursday is a privilege that worker bees would love to have, my friend believes failing to remember the day of the week is a problem.
“The TV tells me I should take a certain pharmaceutical for my memory,” he says. “I keep thinking I should do some research on that, but then I forget until I see the next commercial.”
You know you are ready for the Blursday stage of life when your idea of a good Monday morning story is, “I hurt my back putting on socks.” Or, “I dropped something Friday evening and spent the rest of the weekend contemplating whether I needed it anymore.”
You’re ready for Blursday when you become permanently unimpressed by a lot of stuff: who got the promotion, who is employee of the month, the new company motto, haircuts, cars, suits and ties, and especially what co-workers did on a storm-plagued weekend.