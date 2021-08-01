Three phases define retirement: go-go, slow-go and no-go.
Go-go covers ages 65 to 75, slow-go 76 to 85. For 86 and better is no-go, sometimes called “no-dough.”
The go-go stage begins when you retire and shed the yoke of work. Typical retirees require a year to recover from the whirling-dervish work schedule before they get a “second wind,” which the spouse mistakes for flatulence.
The first year after retirement is time to perfect the art of “goofing off.” However, old habits die hard; being industrious can lead to disaster. For example, a table has a wobble. Looking for a shim, you decide to organize the garage and discover several photo albums. Next thing a year has passed. You are wondering whether it was wise to skinny dip in a frozen lake with a body that resembles an iguana.
After 40-plus years of work, and a year of “rest,” it’s time to launch a go-and-do plan. After all, you’re not Methuselah. The biblical patriarch, you might recall if you stayed awake during church, lived 969 years. You can’t assume you’ll live to 69, much less 100. Now is the time to check items off your bucket list — if they don’t involve skinny dipping.
The go-go stage is the use-it-or-lose-it part of retirement. So you exercise. Eat right except for the occasional Twinkie. Swallow your gummy vitamins. Take that waterfall tour. Go on the Alaska cruise and mistake buffet indulgence for sea sickness.
Regardless of all the fun adventures, you will start to look old. You may be tempted to dye your hair and have a facelift. Don’t do it. Kinder observers will say, “He has a 39-year-old head on a 69-year-old body.”
The go-go years are a good time to complete a will, starting with: “Being of sound mind, I spent all the money.”
At age 76, the slow-go stage begins. You stop lying about your age. You’re tinsel-headed and proud. Considering how rough the road was at times, and how you safely sat in the unshimmed chair, you feel lucky to have made it this far. You are OK with going slower in front of a highway full of enraged drivers late for work.
You are thankful for each chance to show off your battle scars — and to shoot your age in golf.
Finally, the “lucky” ones reach the no-go stage. You become content staying home most of the time because that and a butter sandwich is all you can afford.
There is no turning back the odometer on the old jalopy. You’ve been on many roads, not all paved. When you wake in the morning, the check engine light flashes. You need an oil change. If you turn up your hearing aid, you’ll hear “backfiring” and a clunky-sounding engine.
In these “no-dough years,” you’ve got it all — gray hair, wrinkles, scars, crow’s feet around eyes, 60 years of weird birthday presents.
Everything but money.
Of course, lack of money can also prune ambition no matter your age. Social Security stretches only so far. At some point, you might have to trim your bucket list — before you kick the bucket.
If you reach the no-go years and sit on the deck in the unshimmed chair, feel free to brag, “Like wine, I get better with age.”
Then go ahead. Add another item to your bucket list. No matter how old you get, it’s wise to have something to look forward to. As long as it doesn’t involve skinny dipping.