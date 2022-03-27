“Retirement is a second childhood,” said the old man more wrinkly than a Shar Pei dog.
The fire department was not amused as it got him out of the tree.
Since I am so close to retirement I can smell the Geritol, and I am as tired as a basketball during March Madness after 40 years-plus of frenetic work, my ears perked up when I heard about Shar Pei’s adventure.
Later I visited him in his spartan kitchen.
“You should plan now so you won’t become a boring fuddy-duddy,” Shar Pei said, eating a slice of apple off the blade of his knife. You can tell he has had a good, long second childhood by all the scabs and scars.
I tell him about my plan ...
If my second childhood is like my first one, I will bicycle everywhere — and crash over the handlebars at least once.
Good thing I love bicycling. Like most of us, my retirement budget is as tight as Jimi Hendrix’s guitar strings. Driving slow in the fast lane to irritate younger folk racing off to work is out of the question, especially with gas prices sky high.
In a second childhood, I will play hide and seek. I will hide my wallet, glasses, cellphone and TV remote control device and spend the rest of the day finding them.
I will fish, swim and play on monkey bars. At least now the monkey bars are not over a concrete pad.
In deference to Shar Pei, I won’t climb trees, but I will make frequent noisy, bone-creaking climbs out of the recliner.
I will skip rocks in a creek and play with a yo-yo, trying not to let the string wrap around my neck.
I will go down the slide and not stick to the burning hot metal. Hopefully, I won’t get my hips stuck in today’s molded plastic model, causing parents half my age to be concerned about the “scary old man” stuck on the playground slide.
As a farm survivor as a child, and now a town resident, I will have fewer chores in my “second childhood.” I won’t have to feed cows that are eating my family into bankruptcy. I won’t have to feed hogs, sheep, turkeys and a goat that prefers a steady diet of laundry off the clothesline.
What could be missing in my “second childhood”? Playing football, basketball and baseball with the neighborhood “kids.”
I could see a huge group of us 65-and-better people gathering at the park on a Monday morning for a rousing game of touch football — with an ambulance on standby for the many “non-contact injuries.”
Admittedly, a second childhood will not be just like the first. I will not be living with my parents. I’ll have to pay rent and doctor and hospital bills and buy insurance that covers me from head to toe fungus.
I will still have dish washing duties. I will still take out the trash and run the vacuum cleaner every time we change presidents.
What could be missing is long Sunday afternoon drives where my dad would speed up every time he saw a “tourist trap.”
Now I’ll take out a bank loan and put gas in my own car. In honor of my dad, I’ll race by tourist traps — unless it’s America’s biggest ball of twine.
The bigger point is, retirement can be jumping-in-a-pile-of-leaves fun. Even if we are on a budget, we can blow soap bubbles. Jump rope. Play hopscotch. Wade in a puddle.
We can eat cotton candy. Wrestle with a hula hoop. Play tag. Cool down in a sprinkler.
Don’t let the cares of the world keep you from listening to seashells or coloring, Shar Pei said, single-handedly improving the apple industry bottom line. Don’t let your body’s limitations stop you from flying kites and paper airplanes, he said, or pulling out the old Etch-a-Sketch or Viewmaster.
I plan to heed Shar Pei’s advice. If you need me to play in your flag football game, you can find me over at the playground. I’ll be stuck on the slide.
