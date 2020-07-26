Baby Boomers are at a strange time of life.
If you’re like me, you remember every detail about drinking warm water out of a hose in the 1960s but fail to recall why you just walked to the refrigerator. A Dagwood sandwich? A handful of Walla Walla Valley Bing cherries?
Boomers remember snacking on rhubarb years ago, chewing Chiclets gum, eating TV dinners, drinking A&W root beer floats.
They remember Pee Chees, mood rings and “Fun with Dick and Jane” books. They remember record players and hopscotch courses.
They don’t remember their limitations, and that’s OK, even if mountains now look 10 times as big as they did 40 years ago.
Boomers remember as kids hunting for crawdads. But it mystifies them why they just went to the porch to yell “Get out of my air space!” at an airplane.
Baby Boomers remember as a kid playing hide and seek.
Now they blindly stumble around the house asking where they put their glasses — and when did we get a dog.
Boomers remember youthful games of tag, kickball and dodgeball but not today’s password to their computer, unless it’s their phone number from growing up.
Boomers remember seeing the stars with pinpoint clarity, but not why they wake up at 3 a.m. now even though they are not worrying about a thing beyond the apocalypse.
Boomers remember riding bikes in the 1960s but not where they put their car keys today — and sometimes where they put the car.
They remember swimming as a kid and eating Kool-Aid popsicles. But they have no idea why they gained 10 pounds by strolling past the grocery store doughnut case.
Boomers remember as a kid looking for insects and snakes. Now, insects find them as if they were a rock star and insects were their adoring fans.
Boomers remember walking barefoot in the grass as a kid, only rarely stepping on stickers. Now they wonder where they put their shoes and why their toenails look scary.
Face it. Time takes a toll. Life goes from 20 to 60 year old in a seeming heartbeat. You quickly reach the time of life
when you can hurt your back pulling on your socks.
Life is tough as a $2 steak. Scabs on your knees and holes in your jeans prove your resilience. You’ve got silver hair, wrinkles and laugh lines for every mistake made, problem solved and joke told.
Baby boomers in the last third of life still feel young at heart. Their minds and bodies are trying to synchronize for a rendezvous so they don’t fall and become stuck watching late night TV infomercials for the amazing kale milkshake.
Still, if your heart and legs are strong, if you practice moderation and pace yourself, even at this “advanced age” you can do almost anything. You can climb mountains. You can sky dive. You can even learn to step on your partner’s toes dancing.
What most of us do best is remembering TV test patterns and telephone party lines. Just ask us what our number was 60 years ago, not now.