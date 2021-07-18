Predicting the future can be dicey.
When Boomers were growing up, crystal-ball gazers thought in 2021 we’d have flying cars, personal helicopters and jetpacks.
We’d have no more books. People would vote electronically from home, and a few of us would live on Mars. People on average would live to 100. We’d have a 30-hour work week, nutritious meals in pill form and nuclear-powered vacuum cleaners.
Predicting the future vocabulary is equally as challenging. Consider what we say now that was not thought of in the 1960s and 1970s.
For example, with smartphones being the Swiss Army knife of communications, we say, “Send me a text.” “Did you get my text?” “Text me when you are on the way.” “Don’t text and drive.” “I’ll switch to Bluetooth while I drive.”
We also say, “I’m going to put you on speaker.” “Check caller ID.” “Let’s FaceTime tonight.”
Or, “Alexa, call Grandpa.”
We say, “I can’t find my phone.” “Can you ring my mobile?” “Oops. I accidentally butt-dialed you.”
Our smartphones come with cameras, which has launched other phrases not heard before: “Send me a selfie.” “Look at this video I made on my phone.” “I paid over $1,000 for that phone.” “I bought it on Amazon.”
In the old days, rotary-dial phones sat on a cabinet or were attached to a wall, allowing a range of motion of about as long as the cord would stretch.
Now smartphones go anywhere. They accompany us 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Still, cellphones are not invincible, prompting sentences like, “My cellphone’s not getting any signal” or, more ominously, “My cellphone is dead.”
A world of information is a phrase away: “Hey, Siri.” “Hey, Google — what’s the humidity in Kalamazoo?”
Most of us in the 55 and better group have jumped on social media. We now say things never dreamed of in the ‘60s and ‘70s. For example, “Friend me on Facebook.” “Follow me on Twitter.” “Have you tweeted today?”
Instead of going to the library, we say things like, “Download the app.” “Google it.”
On Facebook, we say, “I saw a great meme.”
Most of us now have more passwords than we had junior high school locker combinations. People say, “I can’t remember my password.” “I’ve got to get a new password. Is 1-2-3-4 OK?”
Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are working from home. The new language can be difficult to master, especially for older workers: “I’m teleworking.” “Let’s have a Zoom meeting.” “Let’s video chat.” “Why is Bob running around without pants at the Zoom meeting?”
If there is a technological glitch, we go into withdrawal symptoms, moaning, “Is the WiFi down?”
With electric cars becoming more common, we are told to “Plug in the car.”
Looking for a job today, we’re told to apply online. Or someone will ask, “Are you online?”
New abbreviations have popped up: DM (direct message) me. LMBO (laughing my backside off).
Technology has many blessings. However, it does have a downside, as in, “I’ve been hacked.”
Some things, however, have changed little over the last half century. In the ‘60s and ‘70s, we’d get calls from a telemarketer at dinnertime. In the 2020s, we get robocalls at dinnertime, and every other hour, usually concerning our expired car warranty.