By age 55, most people have written a bucket list, 10 items they want to do before they die — for example, retire.
If you’re still working — and who isn’t? — it might seem harsh to be asked to also write a reverse bucket list, an anti-bucket list and an anti-anti bucket list.
These lists will just get lost, you say. Well, there’s an answer. Instead of putting them in a “safe place,” this time post the lists on your refrigerator next to the grandchild’s drawing of a horse that looks remarkably like a Dodge Charger RT muscle car doing a “wheelie.”
Then, check off items every time you make a Dagwood sandwich.
Let’s get cracking.
First, write a reverse bucket list. These are 10 things you are grateful to have already done. This might include working 40 years under weird fluorescent lights. Buying a house. Paying off credit card debt. Riding a Schwinn Stingray off a cliff and surviving.
Second, write an anti-bucket list. These are 10 things you never want to experience. For example, streaking at a graduation ceremony. Having open-heart surgery. Riding a kayak over a waterfall. Eating slugs. Cleaning outdoor toilets at Death Valley in summertime.
Third, write an anti-anti bucket list. These are 10 things you never want to do again. The incredibly awkward moments. The should-have-known-better times.
Here, for example, is my anti-anti-bucket list:
1. Go outside in 85 below zero wind chill. Working in North Dakota, I wanted to see what extreme cold felt like. Every square inch of skin was covered, except for a parka hood peephole that was about the size of Casper the Ghost Halloween costume eyeholes. The answer: Brutal.
2. Give the wife a portable vacuum cleaner for Christmas. How romantic. Made me as popular as vinyl-coated wallpaper. She got the last laugh when I ate mac and cheese for a year.
3. Ride a mechanical bull. At least after I bucked off it didn’t chase me like a Beatles fan chasing Paul McCartney.
4. Skin a raccoon. It’s about as fun as stepping on a pin in shag carpet.
5. Believe a political promise. Most of those, like Richard Nixon’s secret plan to end the Vietnam War, “Wipe Out” faster than a Surfaris song.
6. Eat cow tongue. There’s a reason it’s missing from frozen TV dinners.
7. Chain smoke a pack of cigars while river rafting. My lungs are still recovering a half century later, like my fingers are recovering from dialing rotary phones.
8. Wear a swimsuit with a zipper. Grade school swim lessons became painful when I zipped a part of my anatomy important to me as Rowan was critical to “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In.
9. Ride bicycle on the edge of an interstate highway. The breeze from passing 18-wheelers is refreshing. Fumes, though, can undo physical benefits as quickly as a lava lamp bloops.
10. Try to teach a steer to lead. As a high school 4-Her, I learned the basics of skiing on grass — and not the kind Timothy Leary smoked.
Now it’s your turn. Write your bucket list, reverse bucket list, anti-bucket list and anti-anti bucket list. Post them on the refrigerator just below the grandchild’s art work that resembles an upright vacuum cleaner doing The Twist with a Volkswagen Beetle.
