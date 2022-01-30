I Can’t Believe I’m Already a Grandpa enters the living room to find Grandson up to his ear studs in electronic devices.
“What are you up to?” Grandpa asks.
“Playing Minecraft,” Grandson says.
“Looks like fun,” Grandpa says, “but modern times have nothing on the good old days.”
“Grandma says they were mostly fair to middling.”
After 189 hours, Grandson finishes the game.
Grandpa says, “How about we play another game. I’ll mention some phrases from the 1960s and 1970s, and you tell me if you’ve ever heard of them.”
“Sounds dumb,” Grandson says.
“We’ll get ice cream afterward.”
“OK,” Grandson says.
“Roll down the car window and open the vent window,” Grandpa says. “Get the map from the glove compartment. Please check the oil when you’re done pumping gas. Hop in the pickup truck bed; we’re going for a drive.”
“That’s a big fat no,” Grandson says. “You guys must have had a death wish to ride in a vehicle without seatbelts.”
“OK, how about these phrases,” Grandpa says. “Look it up in the dictionary or encyclopedia. Go to the library and research your project. Check the Dewey Decimal System.”
“No, no and no,” Grandson says.
“You’re in school. Teacher says, ‘Do the duck and cover drill under your desks. It will save us in a nuclear attack.’”
“That’s silly, Grandpa,” Grandson says. “What if your butt sticks out from under the desk?”
“Make copies on the ditto machine,” Grandpa continues. “I need a new typewriter ribbon. The ‘q’ sticks; my duck uacks, not quacks.”
“Funny one, Grandpa,” Grandson says, laughing, “but it’s a big no.”
“Rotate the antenna for a clearer TV picture. Where are the pliers to change the TV channel? Put foil on the rabbit ears.”
“What are rabbit ears?” Grandson asks.
“An antenna with two metal rods in a V shape that went on top of the TV,” Grandpa explains. “Very modern.”
“How about, ‘Dial the phone,’” Grandpa continues. “This is a collect call; will you accept charges? Look the number up in the yellow pages. Check the phone book. Get off the party line, snoop.”
“People listened in on your phone calls?” Grandson asks. “Weird.”
Grandpa strokes his chin and continues. “How about, ‘See if the clothes on the line are dry; it looks like rain.’”
“What’s a line?” Grandson says.
“A solar-powered clothes-drying device,” Grandpa says. “Very modern.”
Grandpa continues. “How about, ‘No one has seen that woman without hair curlers.”
“What are hair curlers?”
“A small tube that women put in their hair to curl it,” Grandpa says. “I’d been married to your grandma for five years before I saw her without curlers.”
Grandpa thinks for a moment. “OK, how about, rewind the movie. Get cool stuff with S&H Green Stamps. Whip up some instant coffee.”
“No on all that stuff,” Grandson says.
“Wind the clock. I don’t want to be late for school. The water bed needs more water. Get the cat off the water bed.”
“No and more no,” Grandson says. “Beds made of water sound silly.”
“Try these,” Grandpa says, on a nostalgia roll. “Play something on the eight track. Put that 45 RPM on the record player. Put another nickel in the juke box. Tape record this song from the radio.”
“You do like your old-time rock music,” Grandson says.
“Get your film developed. Take your film to one-hour processing. Why is your finger in every picture?”
“Now we have smartphones,” Grandson says, “but you still manage to get your finger in pictures.”
“How about these expressions, smarty pants?” Grandpa says. “Losers weepers finders keepers. Far out. Groovy. Be there or be square. Far out. Cool. Peace, man. Make love not war. After a while, crocodile.”
“You still say ‘Later, Gator,’” Grandson says.
“How about, ‘Crank some ice cream,’” Grandpa says.
“How long does that take?” Grandson asks.
“Half an hour.”
“How about we jump in the car and go to the parlor downtown?” Grandson says. “I’ve got more Minecraft to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.