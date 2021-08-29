The average attention span has declined to eight seconds, some researchers suggest, due to an avalanche of social media fluff and TV news bites.
Still, no matter our age, some of us do read items longer than tweets.
At least that’s the hope.
And some of us still get reading assignments, even after we leave school in the rearview mirror. The Millennials, those born between 1981 and 1996, are the target audience of a new book, “A Generation of Sociopaths: How the Baby Boomers Betrayed America.”
The author suggests Boomers have no conscience, are anti-social and take for granted all the advantages we had over struggling Millennials as we moved from childhood to adulthood.
Consider the differences. College costs were much lower for Boomers. As were first-home costs — even if interest rates were in the stratosphere back then, and the average first home was 1,200 square feet, not the size of an elementary school.
The average Millennial faces massive college debt and major obstacles toward home ownership. Yet with all that, they are lucky to have Boomers to blame for their misfortune, since Boomers as kids did things that today are considered dangerous. Outrageous. Foolhardy even. We are lucky to be alive.
First, riding in the back of pickups, on open tailgates, our precious toes swinging inches above the blacktop. Now, you can get in trouble having an untethered dog in the back of a pickup.
Second, no seat belts. I depended on my mom’s reactions — the right arm lunge — to keep me from smashing into the front window. If three kids were in the station wagon backseat, we played “corners,” stacking against each other and hoping the door stayed shut.
Boomers also applied Mercurochrome-laced baby oil and dared the sun to turn them into lobsters. No sunscreen 3000.
With no helmets, we rode bicycles over homemade jumps and motorcycles over bumpy fields.
We drank warm water out of a hose with no fear of giardia, the intestinal infection known as “beaver fever.”
We poked ourselves with safety pins and mixed blood to become blood brothers or sisters.
At restaurants we marinated in clouds of secondhand smoke.
We played on trampolines without nets and pads.
We hitchhiked everywhere. I remember once stacking a pine cone for every car that roared by. When my friend and I finally got a ride, the stack was nearly knee deep.
We ate Twinkies without guilt or shame.
We rode bicycles while hanging onto a car’s door handles.
We climbed trees that had no safety labels.
We played Jarts (also known as Lawn Darts).
We jumped off house roofs into snow or out of barn lofts into knee-deep cow manure.
We had BB gun wars and dirt-clod fights.
We went barefoot.
We jumped off train trestles into the river.
We rode bareback as fast as our horses could run.
We skidded down carpeted stairs in a cardboard box, an indoor version of sledding.
We played in mud until we were covered from head to toe.
In many instances, our parents let us be free-range kids, and we seldom got hurt.
Today people are more safety conscious. Laws protect us from dangerous behavior.
Bicycle and motorcycle helmets and seat belts are worthy inventions. Gun safety is important. Dirt-clod safety is, too.
Sure, Millennials were brought up in a different world. They have a higher bar to clear with college debt and home prices going through the roof.
We’re lucky so many of us Boomers survived to give Millennials easy targets.