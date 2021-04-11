I went to the old man’s unpainted shack up on the hill to help him move irrigation pipe in the fields where his sheep practiced group panics.
I got paid, mostly in advice. If advice were money, I would have made $60 an hour, which back in the 1960s was nearly enough to buy a Cadillac, a week’s vacation at the beach and a lifetime supply of Fire Stix from the school store.
After I finished moving pipe, which was iron and weighed about the same as a Nash sedan, I went to the old man’s house to collect my pay.
As usual, he was sitting outside on a round of wood. The fire pit in front of him was filled with cold ashes and half-burnt trash. He was carving and eating an apple with a pocket knife that looked poised for an imminent, tongue-splitting accident.
I was all eyes and ears.
A flock of birds flew over.
“Don’t look up during a bombing run,” he said, winking.
He continued carving the apple, his face like a Shar-Pei dog’s, only more wrinkly.
“Never whittle toward yourself,” he said as he whittled toward himself.
The old man wore long underwear, even in summer. But for some reason, this day, he was focused on the altogether.
“Never fry bacon or pick blackberries naked or run naked in a cactus patch,” he said.
The old man had advice for both winter and summer.
“Never eat yellow snow,” he said, “or kick a fresh dog turd on a hot day.”
He continued in the dog vein.
“Never trust someone your dog doesn’t like,” he said.
Although I had peeked in his chest freezer, and it contained only a greasy leg of lamb and a quart of ice cream, he also had culinary advice.
“Always eat Cheetos with a spoon,” he said. “And eat dessert first so you’ll have room.”
The old man, an individualist, had little patience for the herd mentality.
“Drink upstream from the herd,” he said, challenging since my favorite swimming hole was downstream from Grandpa Oz’s pig sheds.
“Speaking of herd,” the old man continued, “never feel pressured to do what everyone else is doing.”
His train of consciousness continued. “Don’t shave during an earthquake,” he said, even though I didn’t yet shave and earthquakes in our area were as rare as purple potatoes. “And don’t run with scissors.”
The old man carved off another slice of apple.
“You just left the starting line and I’m nearing the finish line, so listen close. Here’s what I learned in a lifetime of moving iron pipe and raising pasture maggots. Dance as if everyone is watching. And don’t keep condoms and toothpicks in the same pocket.”
I wanted to ask what a condom was but held my tongue. My parents had told me kids should be seen and not heard and any mention of sex might draw lightning from a clear sky.
The old man continued. “I never got married, but you look like the marrying type.” He winked.
I said, “Girls, yuck.”
“You probably will change your mind,” he said. “If you get married, have two TV rooms. And never stop dating your wife.”
The old man, although I rarely saw him driving anything but a rat-a-tat-tat old John Deere tractor, also had thoughts about escaping to the open road.
“Never ride a motorcycle with your mouth open,” he said, stabbing at a mosquito that flew by. “Always check your blinker fluid level. Never drive faster than your guardian angel can fly. Don’t buy a car the color of bad weather.”
The old man carved his apple and continued in a more animal vein.
“Never try to teach a pig to sing,” he said. “And don’t let the same snake bite you twice.”
I’d never seen the old man at church, which I attended every Sunday, and knew he made home brew that he said helped his “Arthur Right-Us.” So his advice on church surprised me.
“Never trust anyone in the first three pews,” he said.
I tried to take in all the advice. It was overwhelming, him jumping from subject to subject like a flea gone mad.
But it was more fun than sitting in a classroom, and I figured if I stayed long enough, and listened hard enough, he might give me an extra quarter to spend on Fire Stix or Apple Stix at the school store.
“If an old guy says ‘Pull my finger,’ don’t,” he said, giggling as a burst of flatulence overcome him, nearly startling sheep in a nearby pasture.
“Acccuse me,” he said as he stuck a last wedge of apple with his knife and haphazardly dropped it in his mouth. I was astounded he still had a tongue, or all five fingers.
“If you remember only one thing I told you, remember this,” he said, fixing me with a hear-this stare.
“I’m listening,” I said.
“There ain’t no shortcuts,” he said, “to anywhere worth going.”