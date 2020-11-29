When I was a kid, I liked to visit an old neighbor — a bachelor farmer whose outlook on life worried my parents.
He also had a very tall fence around his property — one that looked as if it was built for elk.
Often, I would find the old man, looking a bit like the apple-core dolls we made in school but with less “cotton hair,” in front of his 800-square foot unpainted home. Sitting on a block of wood, he would carve a windfall apple and eat slices off the blade of his pocket knife.
Between bites, he dispensed wisdom. I sat on another block of wood, watching in case there was a gruesome accident that involved losing part of a tongue.
I took his advice seriously since he was known to drink an occasional homemade “Bullfrog Beer” and enjoy a home-rolled smoke from a can of Prince Albert tobacco, which worried my parents to no end.
Here are a few of old man’s pearls of wisdom.
“When you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.”
“Don’t spit into the wind.”
“Don’t eat yellow snow. Or gray snow. Or green snow.”
“Never give up, never stand still and never look back. You might see something gaining on you.”
Sometimes the old man would show an affinity for the King James
Bible.
“Love thy neighbor and build a taller fence.”
“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
Some people in our valley were down on the old man for what they called his lack of ambition. I saw it differently. His philosophy may not have involved working hard, but he was a kind man who would share his last quart of ice cream, even if it was the last food item in his house.
“Kill your enemy with kindness,” he said, “and never make enemies. When in doubt, don’t say what’s on your mind.”
“Say hello to everyone and smile, even if, especially if, you only have one tooth.”
He grinned then and showed off his minimalist smile.
“You are important,” he said.
“The sun will rise again tomorrow.”
“Don’t cook bacon while naked.”
“Read a book. Then read another book. And another.”
Once, I went inside the old man’s house house after helping him move irrigation pipe. When he opened the upright freezer, the only items it contained were a gallon of ice cream and a leg of lamb. But many books, some of them big enough to use for arm curls, lined the walls.
“Use ‘em for insulation,” he said with a wink.
This day, though, the old man was content to sit in the shade and pontificate. I didn’t yet like girls, and the old man may have been a bachelor, but he had good advice that served me well when I discovered the fairer sex.
“You’ve never heard of a man shot by his wife while he was doing the dishes,” the old man said, laughing. “And another thing: Laugh and love whenever you can.”
“Never say never.”
“Be yourself because it’s hard to be someone else.”
“Don’t sweat the small stuff because it’s all small stuff.”
“Opportunity comes when least expected.”
The old man finished the apple, licked off the knife blade and stuck the knife in his jeans pocket. “If you don’t remember anything else I’ve told you, remember this,” he said. “Learn to let go of things you can’t control, especially what people think about you. Who really cares? And if that doesn’t work, build a taller fence.”