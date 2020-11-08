My friend, the self-described “scary old guy,” 69, won’t cause the cows to stampede anymore. He got his first COVID-19 haircut. Now he looks more like the stellar history teacher he was for four decades.
I, too, have turned into a scary old person during the pandemic. I tried to talk my wife, Wonder, the fabric artist, into cutting my hair, but she refused. Maybe she was worried she would create a patchwork quilt on my head — bald patches mixed with areas of luxurious growth.
Maybe you, too, are mastering the scary old person look during this eternal pandemic ride from hell. So it goes. Unsure about the safety of haircuts, as if I were in my teens again, I’ve let my hair go wild. Back then my dad, the drill sergeant, said I looked like a girly man. Unprofessional. Capable of stampeding cows.
Maybe he was secretly listening to the music of Five Man Electrical Band emanating from the 5-foot-tall speakers in my bedroom: “And the sign said, ‘Long-haired freaky people need not apply.’”
The drill sergeant complained he could not tell women from men anymore. He might have even used the word “pinko.”
I loved my long hair. I thought I looked like a rock star, a Native American chief, a Greek warrior. The long hair was a symbol of power, freedom, non-conformism — and a crippling cheapness that made me incapable of paying for haircuts.
Every day, now, I save money as my hair grows longer. Since hair grows one-half inch per month, by the end of the year I should look like a badly aging rock star on the county fair circuit.
Perhaps, though, scary old guy is an OK style for the pandemic. It helps ensure social distancing. People take one look at the shag carpet on your head and can’t escape quickly enough.
Now my hair is far out. Freaky cool. Flower childish. As a 55-plus individual, however, it’s important not to totally let yourself go, so I trim my beard in order to not be mistaken for a member of the band ZZ Top.
Still, my new look is shocking. When we finally return to the office when the pandemic is in the rear-view mirror, co-workers may be in disbelief. And I may well be equally shocked at what I see in my co-workers. By then, we may have all joined the counter-culture.
Of course, thinning hair, balding and hair loss are no laughing matter. Those of us who still have hair to grow should count our blessings. And if we have more than enough for the comb-over, all the better.
What I’m going for is silver fox. So far, though, as weeks of pandemic isolation turn into months, “friends” say I’m looking more opossum.
A co-worker who hasn’t seen me for a while, while I work remotely in the “Milton-Freewater world headquarters” of the Union-Bulletin, gave me, before the pandemic started, the nickname Borneo Man. That was in honor of my wild hair. I’m lazy. It’s hard enough, at age 63, getting out of bed. I do not want to spend the early morning hours chasing after hair with a comb and be late for 11 miles of combat driving.
Some less-than-kind observers call my hairdo the bedhead look. I call it over-the-hill stylish.
Still, I have not become a trendsetter. My hair is not long enough, yet, to go for a ponytail or a man bun or braids like musician Willie Nelson. My hair is not long enough to add a stylish head band or a bandana, and I am not yet a “long-haired freaky person.”
Give it time. The good part about getting older, and coming down the home stretch of a work career, is we no longer care if we scare the cows. The judges and juries can mind their own business.
As long as we look better than your average untrimmed bush, we are ready to take on the world.