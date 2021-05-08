I Can’t Believe I’m Already a Grandpa had the grandkids over so son and daughter-in-law could go on a date.
The kids need to learn their ABCs, Grandpa thought. Who better than a boomer to teach them?
“Kids, gather round,” Grandpa said. “It’s time you learn the alphabet.”
“But Grandpa,” Grandson and Granddaughter whined.
He gave each a deep-fried elephant ear though the parents had warned “No sugar.” As the grandkids munched, Grandpa began.
“A is for Aerosmith, the rock and roll group that contributed to my generation being mostly deaf,” Grandpa boomed.
“B is for Betty Crocker cookbooks.”
“But you don’t cook, Grandpa,” Grandson said.
“Don’t remind Grandma,” Grandpa bellowed. “It’ll be our secret.”
“C is for candy cigarettes,” he continued. “Don’t start, kids.”
They gnawed their elephant ears, happy as green olives in Jell-O.
“D is for fun with Dick and Jane books,” Grandpa continued, “and for Dad wearing a suit and tie when he visited Grandpa’s farm.”
“E is for eight-track tapes.”
“F is for Fotomat one-day photos.”
“G is for the Me Generation — what they call us Boomers.”
“H is for drinking warm water out of a hose.”
“Yuck, yuck, yuck!” Granddaughter said.
“I is for the ‘I Love Lucy’ TV show,” Grandpa continued.
“J is for Jell-O that contained pineapple and Spam.”
“K is for turning TV knobs to change channels.”
“How many channels did you have, Grandpa?” Grandson asked.
“Three. Imagine the knob if we had 500, like today.”
“Moving on,” Grandpa said, “L is for the Lawrence Welk TV show. Lethal.”
“M is for the metal spinner on every playground.”
“N is for naptime, which you kids look ready for.”
“N is for no,” sassy granddaughter said.
“O is for oldies stations that today play Aerosmith music,” Grandpa boomed.
“P is for PeeChee all-season portfolios we carried in junior high (middle school now).”
“Q is for questioning authority, which intensified when tapes were released of President Nixon saying bad words.”
“Oooh, bad words,” the kids giggled.
“R is for record player,” Grandpa continued.
“S is for the Schwinn Stingray bicycle with banana seat.”
“T is for Swanson TV dinners in their aluminum trays.”
“U is for using a payphone.”
“V is for Volkswagen Beetles, a car with the sporty zip of a rutabaga.”
The kids laughed.
“W is for waterbeds that fell victim to cats’ claws.”
“X is for the x-rays they shot up through our bodies to determine shoe size.”
“Y is for ‘Yabba dabba doo,’ which Fred Flintsone made famous in the comics.”
“We love comics,” the kids said as they finished their elephant ears and buzzed about on a sugar high.
“Before you run off, one last letter,” Grandpa said. “Z is for the Zenith TV, which was wonderful — except Saturday evenings when our parents made us watch Lawrence Welk.”