American industrialist John Paul Getty noted three steps to getting rich: (1) Get up early. (2) Work hard all day. (3) Strike oil.
Most of the 78 million American Baby Boomers are still waiting to strike oil in the backyard. Sure, they got breaks. They went to college when it didn’t cost an arm. They bought a house when it didn’t cost a leg.
They got up early. They worked hard all day. They tried to save money, and now, upon retiring, the piggy bank’s ribs are showing.
Most Boomers have savings account, only they aren’t in the bank, they’re in the garage. To comfortably retire you need at least 900 items in the garage, from wristwatches and pocket knives to duct tape and record players. Before you go buy something, check the garage.
While a few of the generation born between 1946 and 1964 drive BMWs to their brokerage firms, most others contemplate whether Top Ramen is the centerpiece of a balanced diet.
I hear friends say they’ll have to work until they die. They will call in sick on the morning of their funeral.
What scares them is articles saying you need $1 million to retire. That you’ll spend $500,000 on long-term care, $300,000 on health care, $200,000 on prescriptions and doily maintenance.
So what if you made $500,000 in 40-plus years of hard labor and would only have $1 million if you won Powerball.
I used to feel the same way about working until I die. But then I turned 64 and my body and mind decided otherwise. And I was a computer jockey.
Some friends who worked with their hands have it worse. Their bodies are plain used up. Their backs throb. Their knees ache. Their fingers are arthritic. They don’t choose to retire. They have to retire.
Sure, for many of us now retiring, the BMW dreams have turned into Volkswagen Bug realities. There is no shame for those of us who spent 40-plus years participating in the work force.
We did our best.
When we had operations, we crawled back to work so our piggy bank wouldn’t go hungry. When we got laid off, and the old horse trampled our piggy bank, we got back on the nag.
Retirement is not for the faint of heart. You know you’re in trouble entering retirement if ...
- Your financial plan is as creaky as your knees.
- You think about becoming a greeter at a major big box store even though you have the personality of a chain saw.
- Your “country club” has no indoor toilet.
- You read how much financial advisers say to save to “comfortably retire,” and since it’s more than you made in your entire career, you fall off your chair laughing.
The point is, most of us spend our “careers” getting up early. We work hard all day. And we don’t strike oil.
But the odds of us working up to the morning of our funeral are about the same as reaching 100, or winning the Powerball, or getting struck by lightning.
If we worked our butts off, we can retire with a clear conscience. Sure, most of us won’t have fat piggy banks. We’ll just be happy if only a few of the pig’s ribs are showing.
