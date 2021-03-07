Back in the day, our Google was a set of Britannica encyclopedias.
Plagiarizing was more difficult then. When writing a junior high history report, instead of cut and paste, you had to copy highlights of the Civil War — such as before William Tecumseh Sherman was a great general he was demoted for supposed insanity.
Then you added that your great-great-great uncle was the aide-to-camp to Sherman.
Years later, I learned the truth.
Mama Rhodie, the sweetest, kindest home-baking mom ever, did some genealogy work and admitted her facts had been wrong. Turns out I wasn’t related to anyone remotely important.
In the old days, to do research, we had to walk 18 miles to the library. That’s because I lived on a ranch far from town, in the boonies, beyond the sticks.
Short of that, we had to find information in the home library, which mainly consisted of old National Geographic magazines mysteriously missing all the pictures of African tribespeople and books warning of the “end times.”
We had grit, though. On the rare occasion we did get to town, we negotiated the library’s Dewey Decimal System. That directed you to a book down the 971.cf aisle, which after 15 minutes of searching you’d find was already checked out.
How I ever got accepted to “Harvard on the Hill,” also known as Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, facing such academic hardship remains a mystery.
In the old days, the phone hung from a wall. We had to dial by hand, which if the number had 9s took upwards of five minutes.
Now a library bigger than New York City’s — “the Big Apple” — is available on “smartphones” that fit in our pockets about as well as hiking lanterns.
Our phones are the modern Swiss Army Knife. They can take pictures in low light, make movies, play card games, keep a calendar and accept unlimited calls from firms specializing in extended car warranties.
The information available is mind-boggling. Everything about the Columbus Day Storm in 1962, a typhoon that swept through the Northwest, can be found in a few keystrokes.
Or we can ask Alexa. That’s the spy device some of us have in our homes, as Alexa attempts to determine if we are furthering the American dream of owning two of everything.
In the old days, if we were feeling funky, we could consult a medical journal. By the time we made a self-diagnosis, however, we were even more “under the weather.” Today we are clicks away from WebMD, a hypochondriacs’ heaven, and driving our doctors crazy with our discoveries.
Back in the day, if we wanted advice, we’d find the oldest guy in the neighborhood, who carved and ate apples off the tip of a knife. He’d tell us, don’t run naked through a cactus patch. Or, eat dessert first and you’ll always have room. Now we can go online, post on Facebook and get 74 people’s takes on how to train a dog to climb trees. And an equivalent number of YouTube videos.
In the old days when we needed a plumber, a baker or a candlestick maker, we looked it up in the phone book. Now in a few clicks we can find hundreds of options, many ranking five stars thanks to recommendations from friends and second cousins.
Research used to be painstaking. Now we can hop on a combine of discovery and mow down 40 acres of information in a heartbeat. The problem is sorting the wheat from the chaff.
We can click a button and learn about skunks as companion animals.
Another click and we get 399 books that are “must-reads” in the next year.
I don’t know about you, but I don’t miss Britannica Encyclopedia days. Those salesmen on the doorstep were awkward, scaring our parents with notions of “illiteracy.”
Sure, today’s information tidal wave can be overwhelming. I don’t need to be inundated with 750 things for my bucket list the year I finally retire, or swamped with a list of the top 100 pharmaceutical ads on TV nightly news.
I love Google, Alexa, Facebook. Still, it’s fun sometimes to shut them down, take a breath, hold my nose and explore the musty Britannicas.