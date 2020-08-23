Some people moan they will never be able to retire.
Who can afford retirement? According to late night TV ads and high school classmates who have become Facebook financial experts — I remember them barely passing algebra — all it takes is about $3 million.
That’s a lot of dough.
If you’re like me, you have fallen short of this savings goal by about $2,999,000.
You’ve landed in a medical vortex, lost a spouse to an untimely death, been laid off from a dream job, had your 401K account pickpocketed in the Great (or as I like to call it) Sorta OK Recession.
Most of us are in a leaky financial boat. Sure, we could have saved more. We could have shown the discipline of a Marine drill sergeant and passed up the new car and rode bicycle everywhere, even in ice storms.
We could have driven by fast food restaurants and not gone on fancy vacations, sometimes even out of Walla Walla County.
Some of us truly are poor and deserve to wail and gnash our teeth.
The more dramatic in the I-can’t-afford-to-retire crowd say they will have to work right up to the day they expel their last breath. It should be Hollywood worthy. It will presumably come after they make a long, impassioned speech on their “death bed,” which turns out to be an extremely worn office chair. The cause of death will be overexposure to fluorescent lights.
But what if you reach 65 or 70 and run out of steam? Hit a wall? Lose enthusiasm for being on a leash eight hours a day?
What if you reach an age where naps are no longer an option? What if while taking your “nap” your boss ties your shoelaces together?
Here’s what you do. Explain to your boss when it looks as if you are sleeping you are actually planning the next great “rainmaker.” You have in mind an invention that will help the corporation thrive for decades to come so your boss can afford to retire by age 80.
Whether you like it or not, your boss might decide you were sleeping. You are done. Kaput. Out of gas. Ready to be turned out to pasture.
Your co-workers, too, might have little empathy for your sleepy epiphanies. You may have slowed a step, lost 90 percent of your muscle mass, and have young people running by you, stopping only long enough to circle like buzzards, hoping to take over your threadbare office chair and your computer held together by duct tape and baling twine.
Getting into journalism, I took the vow of poverty. I was told even if I wrote the Great American Novel I would not get rich.
Now, with four decades of work under my belt, I am rich, but only in experience. Money? I might be able to juggle a few pennies in my “portfolio” and buy a wading pool. I might take a vacation out of state, handy since the border is only five miles away.
The good thing is, I have plenty of practice living frugally. Ask Wonder, my wife. She says I pinch pennies so tight Abe Lincoln yelps. I have the advantage of being Scandinavian-American, from stock who find ice fishing exciting. I can be entertained by clouds. Birds. A five-degree change in temperature.
I don’t plan to work forever, and I am planning to fill retirement with things that come cheap. Like being kind. Developing a hobby like growing tomatoes, where for about 100 hours of work you can save $2.
Finding people to sit with and pass the time of day. Talk is cheap. Small talk is cheaper.
Each weekend I practice retirement, and I am getting better at it. Just ask my tomatoes.