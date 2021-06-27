The old hippy-chondriac was knock-knock-knocking on heaven’s door because the doorbell was out of order.
God and Uncle Delmar greeted him.
“You’re early by 20 years,” God said.
“Get a haircut,” Uncle Delmar said.
The old hippy-chondriac said he thought he was a goner. He had been beaten by the ugly stick. He was sure the spots were cancer, and he was as wrinkly as a Shar-Pei dog. When he did yoga and stuck out his arms, his “biceps” wobbled.
“Welcome to old age,” God said.
“Old age builds character,” Uncle Delmar added.
“I’ve got plenty of character already,” said the old hippy-chondriac, eyeing toes that resembled walnuts sticking out of his sandals. Khaki shorts cut off above his creaky knees. A tie-dye T-shirt barely covered his bulging belly.
“I think you’re watching too much TV,” God said.
“I think you’re drinking too much beer,” Uncle Delmar said.
The old hippy-chondriac figured God and Uncle Delmar were right. The flood of pharmaceutical ads scared him, especially on the TV nightly news, and that caused him to drink beer every time an ad came on, which was often.
The side effects of these TV medicines went beyond going broke. They included nausea, vomiting, skin the texture of sandpaper, diarrhea, eyelid cramps, itchy scalp, knee pain, toe fungus and volcanic gas.
The old hippy-chondriac’s annual physical was turning into a game of 20 questions. Ask if Aimitall/Breakitall/Crunchitall/Darnitall is right for you, the concerned moderators of the TV pharmaceutical ads urged. He wondered what God thought.
“I’m more of a ‘let nature take its course’ guy,” God said.
“Time heals all wounds,” Uncle Delmar added.
The old hippy-chondriac ran, bicycled, ate whole grains, drank tea and still had to move slowly to avoid vertigo. If he got out of bed too fast, the world started spinning.
When he kneeled to pick up a penny off the sidewalk, it took him a minute to stand up. At least he could still hear his creaky knees.
God read his mind. “It’s OK to take it easy. You’re not 26 any longer.”
“Get a haircut,” Uncle Delmar said. His uncle had always been partial to flat-top haircuts that made his head look like a tiny landing strip for very small helicopters.
“I’m saving money so I can afford trips to the doctor to ask whether I need this or that pharmaceutical,” the old hippy-chrondriac said.
“Ask your doctor if Fixitall is right for you,” God said. “It’s said to slow down the effects of the ugly stick.”
“So you know about the ugly stick?” the old hippy-chondriac said.
“I know everything,” God said.
The old hippy-chondriac said his good-byes.
“See you in 20 years,” God said. “And make sure you clean out the garage you’ve turned into a storage unit.”
Uncle Delmar laughed. “It was nice of you to take on my garage, including the 10 wristwatches and 3,000 plastic grocery bags. Just make sure, before you die, you pick someone extra special to inherit your ‘treasures.’”