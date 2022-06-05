Seven weeks ago, Wonder, my wife, celebrated her 65th birthday, the age U.S. citizens are legally considered “seniors.”
I am turning 65 now.
As an “older person” (anyone 60 and older as defined by the United Nations) but not a “senior,” I spent the seven-week “window of opportunity” teasing her relentlessly.
Sleeping on the porch in May is not bad — when the wind isn’t blowing rain sideways.
Boomers fight aging, being labeled “older person,” “elderly,” “senior.” Social Security, senior discounts and Medicare soften the blow.
Medicare, though, doesn’t come cheap. Still, a $200-plus deductible looks better than $5,000 deductible plans workplaces call “bargains.”
Some of us are “retiring.” Yes, I wanted to work until 70. I thought I’d have to work until the morning of my funeral.
That was fantasy. The reality is, I tired of the grind. I was beyond exhausted of trying to keep up with the latest technological breakthrough. I persisted anyway. But then my job disappeared.
Being “retired,” though, even through layoff, has advantages. For one, it allows us go to the doctor without getting a note saying two hours of missed labor won’t cause the American economy to go into a tailspin.
For years we fought the ravages of time. We wanted to look the part of a worker who “hit the ground running.” We dyed hair starting to show white. We perfected comb-overs when hair thinned. We wore track shoes rather than wingtips.
Seemingly overnight we went from being hip, indestructible 20-somethings to sounding like an orchestra warming up as we rose from the easy chair.
I, for one, embrace this new lifestyle. Sure, even in “retirement” I have to work part-time to pay for gas that costs as much per gallon as ambrosia.
But there is freedom in not having to be in an office, or at a job site, from 9 in the morning to 5 at night, five days a week, 50 weeks a year.
Now I rise when I want. Previously, I rose for work at 5:30 a.m. Now “retired” I wake most mornings at 4:30 — and climb from bed sounding like that orchestra warming up. It’s amazing Wonder sleeps through the racket.
No longer do I have to jump in the car at 6:30 a.m. and race like an Indianapolis 500 driver 10 miles to the office. And make the trip nine hours later back home with Wonder celebrating by pouring a jug of milk over my head, the traditional 500 victory salute — until milk got as expensive as ambrosia.
These days I work when in the mood — usually between 11:45 a.m. and noon on Thursdays.
I no longer worry about filling time when retired. Every day my mailbox is jammed with Medicare sales pitches touting Plans A through Z from insurance companies wanting my last dollar. The shredder has never been so busy.
Daytime TV is not the answer. Dr. Oz’s lifestyle advice is to run for senate and become a millionaire, not realistic for most of us. If I turn on CNN and start watching live coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the cortisol builds. That’s not good for a senior, and my day is shot.
Even though I got offers to join the American Association of Retired Persons, or AARP (the sound a seal makes) at 50, and the first senior discounts not much later, until now I have never been an official “senior.”
Or retired.
One blink of an eye ago I was running up mountains. Now most middle school kids call me “Mr.,” and a few call me “old blankety-blank.” It’s OK. I can barely hear their put-downs over the orchestra warm-up noise I make when I rise from the easy chair to chase them off my lawn.
