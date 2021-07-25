The old man more wrinkly than a Shar-Pei dog was eating apple slices off a knife, alarming his three companions, other members of the Old Coots Breakfast Club.
They met most days at 4 a.m.
“Up before sunrise” was one of the club’s mottoes. “Long naps” was the other.
This week’s theme was Grumpy Old Men.
“Why do you suppose we get more grumpy as we age?” asked the youngest of the men, 65, recently retired.
“People are getting ruder,” the 80-year-old said. “The other day a young fellow cut in front of me at the grocery store checkout.”
“That’s because it takes you five minutes to grab your checkbook,” the 70-year-old said. “And nobody but you writes checks anymore.”
The Old Coots laughed.
Shar-Pei man, unofficial leader of the bunch, said, “Yesterday I had to yell at junior high kids to get off my lawn.”
“What were they doing, making dust devils?” the 70-year-old kidded.
The men tucked into their sweet rolls.
“I read about this 107-year-old who was asked her secret to longevity,” 80 said. “Her answer was, ‘Avoid people.’”
65 laughed. “A 97-year-old said her secret was to outlive all her enemies.”
“Wise women,” Shar-Pei said. “My secret is staying away from idiots. I find myself less tolerant of people who are horrible human beings.”
“The anything-goes mentality is gaining momentum,” 65 said, taking a swig of coffee. “You’d think people would have more respect for their elders. After all, we’re the ones who worked 40-plus years for a butter-sandwich retirement.”
“A Spam retirement for me,” 80 said, laughing. “You wouldn’t believe what you can make with Spam. Jell-O is my favorite.”
The other Old Coots groaned.
“Did you see the story on the nightly news about wildfire danger in the West?” 70 wanted to know.
“Maybe I was still in Napville,” 80 said.
“Yeah, I saw drought is taking a toll,” Shar-Pei said, slicing the apple he had brought from home. “Talk about Short Attention Span Theater. One minute of stories, five minutes of ads, mostly pharmaceuticals.”
“Ask your doctor if Darnitall is right for you,” 65 said.
70 took a swig of coffee. “The other night, they were serving up anxiety pie. This is important, this is important, this is critical. The world might end any moment. Apocalypse Now! Then another three-minute ad for Darnitall.”
“Clueless morons,” Shar-Pei said. “Back in 1875, if something didn’t happen in your back yard, it might be a year before you heard the news.”
“I knew you were old, but 1875?” 65 kidded.
“I can yell ‘Get off my lawn’ whenever I want,” Shar-Pei said, spearing a chunk of apple. “But nobody’s perfect. We may not like what people do. We can love ’em anyway.”
“You’re going soft,” 80 said.
“Yeah, common sense has taken a vacation,” 70 said. “So has the filter between my brain and mouth. And there’s no surgery for that.”
“Doctors,” 80 grumbled. “You can’t live with them or without them.”
“Time for an attitude adjustment,” 65 said, hopeful that optimism could rule the day. He raised his coffee cup in a toast.
“Here’s to naps!”