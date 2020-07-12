Getting older is a picnic — if red stuff in the potato salad is fire ants.
One problem is memory. If you’re like me, you sometimes forget what things are called. For example, when I’m fixing my bicycle and want a Phillip’s screwdriver, I’ll ask my wife, Wonder, for a doohickey. She’ll understand what I’m saying — and hand me the car keys to seek help from bike shop pros.
Five minutes down the road, when the name is no longer needed, “Phillip’s screwdriver” snaps into my head the size of the Milton-Freewater drive-in movie screen.
Boomers and others in the last third of life have a go-to vocabulary for “senior moments,” or what I like to call whatzititis.
The more stressful the situation, the more often they’ll trot out words such as deely bopper and doodad, gadget and gizmo, thingy and thingamajig, whatchamacallit and whatzit.
We also may have trouble with names. Often, in distress, we resort to whatsername or whatsishame. That’s why most of us have no future in politics — and don’t trust politicians who remember names.
If we forget names, we hope the other person introduces themselves. For five minutes, we’ll call them “old buddy of mine.” When we say goodbye and walk around the corner, the name will leap into our head the size of the drive-in movie screen.
Face it. We have communication issues. In desperation we call almost anything — for example, a meat tenderizer — a deely bopper. Significant others are indispensable in such senior moments. Wonder will remind me that’s the name for a hairband from which are attached protusions that resemble the antennae of insects. Meanwhile, the meat will remain untenderized.
When in word distress, we often resort to doodad, as in latest electronic doodad. Forgive us. We were raised with manual typewriters where the letter F often got stuck so we’d write “The Iretruck is coming to rescue the cat up a tree.”
Gadget is another catch-all word. It covers anything from labor-saving devices to obscure items in our toolboxes.
And when we can’t think of the word gadget, we substitute gizmo.
A thingy is the Swiss army knife of words to be used when your brain goes cattywampus. For example, sometimes I ask Wonder where is the “weight thingy.” She knows I’m talking about the bathroom scale and that she needs to put a lock on the refrigerator.
A thingymajig, meanwhile, is something unknown or forgotten. Most 60 year olds have forgotten more things than 30 year olds
know.
Marketers have appropriated some of our language, apparently thinking Boomers have dispensable income. A Whatchamacallit, for example, is a candy bar, and a Whatzit is a phrase-and-word puzzle.
Our legendary health problems — ask anyone who has spent more than three minutes with us — are compounded by this malady called whatzititis. But if you are still working, and trying to remember your boss’ name, don’t call in sick. Whatzititis is not listed among the illnesses on the Web MD website.
When whatzititis strikes, know it is a strange part of aging. Just be happy if you can find the doohickey.