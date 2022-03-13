Boomers have reached an age where our backs go out more than we do.
Our body parts are expiring. If we just had a warranty we would be getting calls from India during the middle of our whirled peas dinner.
Grit, though, keeps us going. The generation born from 1946 to 1964, now in the third and fourth quarters of life, has gained grit by surviving dangers, hardships and inconveniences unknown to today’s kids.
For example, Boomers, blithely unaware of the danger, rode in cars with no car seats or seatbelts. Some of us rode in the bed of pickups with rifles in back window racks in case an unlucky coyote came within range.
Not knowing we were risking our lives, some of us rode on running boards or were transported down the road straddling headlights that looked like giant bugs’ eyes.
It’s a wonder we lived to tell the tale.
We are garden hose drinking survivors.
We are call the theater to find when shows start survivors. We had to wait as the list was read, usually reaching our movie at the very end.
We survived secondhand smoke in workplaces, schools, planes, theaters and restaurants. It’s a wonder we don’t have cancer.
Many of us are wooden spoon spanking survivors. Not to condone spanking, but most of us survived and became better humans.
We are no cellphone survivors. We somehow got by without constant contact from parents, other relatives, friends, bosses or strangers selling extended warranties for our car.
We are no internet and do your report at the library where someone has already checked out the book survivors.
We are processing rolls of film only to find a finger in every picture survivors.
We are waiting three hours for “our song” to play on the radio survivors.
We are call on a phone to get the time survivors.
We are no DVR or VCR two shows on TV choose one make that bathroom break quick survivors.
We are laugh track for every line on a TV show no matter if funny survivors.
We are flipping through 64 pages of TV guide to find our show survivors.
We are ladies’ stretch pants, bell-bottom jeans, miniskirts, run-proof nylon, Barbie doll dream house survivors.
We are polyester suit, Byrlcreem, crewcut that looks like a landing area for a tiny plane survivors.
We are Smiley Face button, streaking fad, Summer of Love, space race, Woodstock music festival, Vietnam War, Watergate survivors.
Now we must survive the pandemic, insane politics, gas prices through the stratosphere, warmongering and inflation. We are safer because of seatbelts. We have the internet with mountains of facts and lies to sort through. We have phones that can do everything but fix a toilet that is doing an Old Faithful Geyser imitation.
We have cars that don’t get a flat tire every 10 feet. We have TV with bigger screens and sharper pictures that get channels for every interest from hunting wild pigs to buying cheap jewelry.
The good old days were, admittedly, loads of fun. They also built grit. Armed with our survivor credits, we can sail into an uncertain future knowing it takes a mighty storm to wash us up on the rocks.
