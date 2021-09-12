Where have the old names gone?
Today’s babies receive punchy names like Archer and Amara, Cole and Felicity, Ethan and Sienna. They sound modern, new, ready to tackle today’s challenges like climate change, college debt and finding housing for less than $500,000.
Names of the past are being retired. Even those like Albert (theoretical physicist Einstein) or Ralph (“Waldo” Emerson, essayist).
Alma, Althea, Annabel and Agnes have gone AWOL as have aluminum ice cube trays with pull handles and “American Bandstand” on TV.
Bernice, Bessie, Beulah and Burl have gone the way of Bazooka bubble gum with comics, banana-seat bicycles, backyard bomb shelters and sitting under an elementary school desk practicing for a nuclear attack — the “big one.”
Cecil and Clyde have skedaddled, too. They join CB radio in the historical scrapheap.
Edith, Elmer, Elsie and Evelyn have been enshrined in the name museum the way Etch-a-Sketch now only plays in the great hall of toys.
Eleanor, Elvira, Ethel and Eunice have departed, too. The door of history has slammed in their faces the same way it slammed on door-to-door salesmen, who insisted without a set of encyclopedias your kid would be as dumb as a box of rocks.
Floyd and Frederick have fled, too. They join flash cubes for photography, tin foil on TV rabbit ears, Fotomat and free road maps at service stations where uniformed men tested your oil, tire pressure and sometimes your patience.
George, Gertrude and Godfrey have gone the way of go-go boots.
Harold, Hazel, Henrietta and Horace have hightailed it the way of hopscotch and knee-high socks.
Ina and Ivan have gone the way of 10-cent Tarzan comics.
Jeff and Josephine have been jettisoned the way of jacks and penny candy.
Lela and Lorene have left the way of the “Lawrence Welk” TV show.
Mavis, Mildred, Minerva and Myrtle have gone the way of Magic 8-Balls, manual typewriters, muscle cars, mini skirts and short-shorts for male basketball players.
Nadine, Nora, Norbert and Norma are gone, too. They have disappeared over the horizon same as cars with no air-conditioning.
Obidiah, Olive and Opal have gone the way of receiving an orange for Christmas and being overjoyed.
Pauline, Peter and Prudence have pranced off the way of papier-mâché, party lines, phone booths, polyester pants and poodle skirts.
Roscoe and Ruth have been removed from popular name lists the same way rotary phones, riding in the back of the car without seatbelts, and rifles displayed in back-window racks of pickup trucks have disappeared.
Sadie, Stanley and Stella have slipped off, too. They join shorthand and collecting S&H Green Stamps in the foggy mists of history.
Thelma has gone the way of TV dinners served on special trays, 13-inch black-and-white sets, transistor radios and eight-track tapes.
Viola, Violet, Verna and Vernon have vamoosed the way of scratched-up vinyl records.
Wanda, Wilfred, Wilma and Winifred have wandered into the sunset holding hands with wide neckties.
The point is, names come. Names go. Whatever your name, if you are a Boomer — or older still, your name has about the same chance of coming back into vogue as rabbit ears.
