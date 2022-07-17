Nowhere in our wedding vows did Wonder, my wife, agree to be my I.T., or information technology person, or agree to listen to me grumble, “The flashy thingamajig won’t cooperate. @#$%$#! No wonder it’s called a curser.”
But since I semi-retired, Wonder is my best option for keeping a computer running and not crushing it with a sledgehammer.
Despite frustrations, 73% of people 65 and older are now aboard the internet train. That’s up from 14% in 2000.
It’s the Baby Boomer generation’s equivalent to the early 20th century transition from horse and buggy to automobile. We jump on the internet to pay bills, see medical reports, connect with high school buddies, play solitaire and Wordle, and argue with complete strangers over whether there should be open carry of guns in churches.
I, for one, have embraced technology and given it a sloppy, wet kiss. Technology has responded by slapping me.
One day recently, as I was trying to finish my computer work, Apple News flashed on the screen. “Half of America’s children ‘own’ a smartphone by age 11,” the headline blared. Well, bully on them, I thought. When I was that age, my main concern was skipping rocks in the creek and popping “wheelies” on my Stingray bicycle without tenderizing my face.
I got back to work.
A moment later, Apple News popped up again. “Washington rated third rudest state by MoneyWise.com.” Even twice as nice Walla Walla? I wondered.
I began to work again and another Apple News headline popped up. “Washington has sixth largest population of active military personnel.” Here’s a salute, I thought, annoyed at the interruption. At this rate, I thought, I’ll be working on this project the morning of my funeral.
Not all Boomers are enamored with the internet. Some don’t have a computer or even a cellphone. They are the popular grandparents at birthday parties, as they do not plop down on the sofa and in seconds have faces glued to their phones.
Like them, I am technologically hesitant. Retired early thanks to a pandemic layoff, I give thanks to no longer having to battle a computer eight hours a day, five days a week, 50 weeks a year. No longer do I face error messages and epic computer fails on deadline. No longer do I have to deal with 30 email messages an hour, many no more consequential than a moth buzzing a light.
Even though I limit my time on the computer, I still have to continually update passwords. If passwords were cattle, I’d be the richest rancher in the Columbia Basin.
Facebook, a bright star in the internet sky, offers its own challenges. The other day, for example, I showed interest in a boat. Now every 10th item on my feed is an advertisement for a boat, many extremely modest as “Big Brother” seems to know my budget is “comfortably poor.” Didn’t know you could float a boat the size of a Davy Crockett lunchbox.
When working, I was on a first-name basis with help desk. Hi, Adam! Now Wonder has taken over that role, which is fine except when my fabric-artist wife is neck deep in making a quilt.
“Just turn off the computer, hon,” she says. “Then turn it on again. That should fix it.”
Usually that works — and even fixes the “curser.” Still, the frustration is palpable. Makes me want to throw the computer in the creek and take up rock skipping again.
