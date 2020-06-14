Welcome to Boomerland, an amusement park for people in the last third of life.
It’s run by me, a Walla Walla Valley writer as old as dirt but better looking.
As you know, if you have a pulse and most of us do, many amusement parks are closed for the COVID-19 pandemic. This one, however, will stay open as long as there is ink, newspapers and readers. Ask your doctor if ink stains are good for arthritis.
This column is about Baby Boomers — and everyone else in Club 55 and above. We’re about to retire, retiring or have been retired a while, and in this troubling time we need a smile. A laugh. A chance to yell at some columnist as old as dirt but better looking.
This time of life has its advantages — for one, senior discounts. Thinning hair and thickening waistlines also come with $1 off at the movies — when the theaters open again.
Baby Boomers — as a 63-year-old, my people — were born between 1946 and 1964. It’s not the Greatest Generation (1901-1927), but it is the greatest in numbers.
Preceding us are the Silent Generation (1928-1945), who aged 75 to 92 are apparently quiet except when they yell at the TV (CNN and Fox are good for this).
Generation X (1965-1980) are also no longer “spring chickens” but have yet to lose much muscle mass and have more worry wrinkles and laugh lines to earn.
Born in 1957, I am a proud member of the Baby Boomers. I’m not one of a kind, more like one in 76 million.
I was 5 years old when the phrase “Baby Boomer” was born in a January 1963 newspaper article about a surge of college enrollments. The Early Boomers (1946-1955) were ready to be herniated by carrying textbooks.
Late Bloomers, my group, were born 1956-1964 and grew up idealistic, fighting corruption and blight. Shaped by Beatlemania, powered by flowers, we had hair to our knees, or at least touching our ears, if Dad allowed. Some of us got drafted, fought and died in the Vietnam War. Others protested on the home front.
However, starting in the 1980s, faced with home mortgages, property taxes and raising children with a rebel streak, many Boomers cut their hair and grew more conservative, jumped on the consumerism bandwagon and started collecting McMansions and golfing trophies.
Music shaped Baby Boomers, notably rock ‘n’ roll, listening to Bob Dylan, the Moody Blues and Jefferson Airplane on stereo speakers the size of aircraft carriers.
Baby Boomers were also the first generation raised by television. We went from three channels to 500. We watched endless hours of “All in the Family,” “The Brady Bunch,” “Gilligan’s Island,” “Happy Days,” “Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In” and “Star Trek.”
Early Boomers were shaped by the Cold War, the Cuban Missile Crisis and assassinations of JFK, Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. There were movements — Civil Rights, environmental, women’s rights. Political unrest was only halted for a quick timeout to watch astronauts walk on the moon. Then it was back to anti-war protests and rock ‘n’ roll and the culminating cultural event of the 1960s — the Woodstock music festival in upstate New York.
Late Boomers like me were shaped by President Richard Nixon’s secret plan to end the war in Vietnam, the Watergate scandal and Nixon’s resignation. We were just learning to drive when the oil embargo slammed on our brakes.
Then along came President Jimmy Carter, who faced stagflation and the Iran crisis yet became the best ex-president ever. That was followed by the Ronald Reagan revolution, with trickle down economics and the conquest of Grenada, an island nation 100 miles north of Venezuela, also known as the Isle of Spice.
Fast forward 40 years and Baby Boomers are where we are today — beginning summer and in need of amusement.
This column will include equal parts nostalgia and laughter at our foibles. Weirdness creeps up on people on the superhighway of life, where we speed from being with-it hipsters to creaky-boned antiques in the blink of an eye.
Antiques? Don’t call us antiques, or seniors, or golden. Call us proud to have got this far with most with our original parts.