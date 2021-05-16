When I was a working stiff, the alarm rattled me out of bed at a glorious pre-dawn hour familiar mainly to bakers, baristas and bus drivers.
Now I am “semi-retired.” The alarm clock has another function — to tell me when I’ve slept seven hours.
Since I am old as Blue Mountains basalt and a morning person, 9 p.m. is “the new midnight.” When the alarm rings at 4 a.m., however, my wife, Wonder, a night person, is not amused.
She suggests I try not using an alarm. I wake up at 4 a.m. anyway like toast popping out of the toaster.
She sets her own alarm for 7 a.m. to ensure she doesn’t sleep too long. She has a gift unusual for Boomers — the ability to sleep eight hours, or longer if no alarm is involved. A fabric artist, she has projects she is eager to start — hotpads, handbags, table runners, quilts — and is stockpiling enough fabric to clothe an Army brigade.
Recently unemployed, I have been given, as a 64th birthday present, what a recently retired colleague calls “the gift of time.”
According to friends who are members of AARP — Anonymous Americans who Retired Prematurely — I should “retire already.” They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks. This old dog begs to differ. He also can roll over and sit still for most of a workday.
So I look for a safe place to work as the COVID-19 pandemic grinds on like a Mount Rainier glacier. I have updated my resume. Here are highlights:
- Won cross-country skiing and running races where the other contestants were octogenarians and toddlers.
- Threw a bale over a hay truck loaded five rows high.
- Swished a 100-yard, hole-in-one golf shot.
- When computer crashes on deadline, swears using “indoor voice.”
- Can hear a mouse fart from 300 yards.
- Set family ranch record with sledgehammer for most fence posts pounded in an hour.
Whether I get another “job” or not, being unemployed I am among 16 million across the country. I would guess 15 million would rather have no pandemic and be tying a sleeping colleague’s shoelaces together during an important staff meeting.
Getting cut loose, however, has benefits. Many Boomers worry about money and work too long. Some people say you need $1 million or $2 million to comfortably retire. Of course you do. Most of us, however, won’t come close. We must be happy having fewer Amazon shipments stolen from our doorsteps.
That’s why it’s important to find a cheap hobby, like bird and cloud watching — or sitting on the porch yelling at kids to get off the lawn.
In the old days, retirees were traditionally given a golden pocket watch. Now maybe they should be given a golden sledgehammer to smash the alarm clock. Since I am good with a sledge, I will volunteer my services in alarm clock smashing. Maybe it will be my next job.