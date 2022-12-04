Growing up, we had room for an 18-foot, 9-inch red 1959 Cadillac Eldorado with tail fins — not only on the road but to parallel park.
Also, lawn darts could be thrown without fear of wiping out a crowd.
Now, people are everywhere. Washington’s population has more than doubled since 1974. Oregon’s and the world’s population has doubled. Now 8 billion people weigh down a groaning planet.
Back in 1974, we had more elbow room. Every two people today was one back then. Every two cars was one. Every two houses was one — and it was 1,400 square feet, not the barns we have now.
In 1974 we had more room for yards. Today the average yard is barely large enough for a bomb shelter.
Back in 1974, we had room to do the “lawnmower” or “sprinkler” dances. Now if we tried to dance we’d knock over people, and considering boomers are in their 50s, 60s and 70s, probably need major medical care.
Then, we had room to streak without fear of getting caught in a human traffic jam.
Then, you could shoot a cap gun without drawing a SWAT team and circling black helicopters.
Then, we had room for bell-bottomed jeans and big hair. Now our jeans are tighter and our hair smaller — and curler-free.
If we flew a 10-cent balsa glider today it would probably crash land in a crowd and cause a stampede.
Boomers, alas, are responsible for much of this population boom. The classes of 1957 (mine) and 1961 were the biggest, with 4.3 million births each year.
The boomers grew up and had families, raising the last of the generation X’ers and the first of the millennials. Then the generation X’ers and millennials grew up and had families of their own, bringing generation Z into the world.
So it goes.
We live in a brave, new crowded world. We worry about uncontrolled urbanization, overcrowding, pollution and food production, except for Spam, which seems to reproduce itself.
Worry, though, is not good for boomers. As we grow older it’s important to channel our inner flower child and find peace.
But there is a good side to expansion. As the human population has grown, so has technology. Now there is an app for everything, including one for minimalists called “Nothing.”
We need to embrace this crowded future. Be thankful phones went from rotary dial on kitchen wall to becoming a Swiss Army Knife of convenient features making it possible to show the world our tuna casserole dinner.
In the comfort of our homes, we have access to an ocean of information — and a tsunami of misinformation. We have traded black-and-white, 13-inch TVs for high-definition models the size of an Eldorado’s grille.
Some boomers grouse that we have gained people but lost values. Sharing, though, is making a comeback. Thanks to our population doubling since 1974, we have learned to share our beaches, our state parks and our roads.
Today, we can crank up our classic rock ‘n’ roll and share it with more people.
The “Stairway to Heaven” used to have elbow room. Now it is getting way more crowded.
