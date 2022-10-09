When you reach the age when your dog is better looking than you are, when you need only one flag to be patriotic, when mounting a bicycle is as challenging as putting on underwear that’s fun to wear, when you’ve worked 40 or more years including some Labor Days, it might be time to retire.
Your mountain of money looks more like a molehill.
Then you learn University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban makes as much in a day as you did in a year and as much in 40 days as you did in 40 years.
That former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson makes as much in eight days as you did in 40 years.
Of course, Saban has won multiple national championships, and Wilson wears a Super Bowl ring. You won a discount on groceries for getting a COVID shot.
You’re not mad. You’re home shining up your pink flamingo lawn ornaments while Saban, who turns 71 on Oct. 31, is still working as is Wilson, who at 33 has years to go before he hangs up his cleats in the National Concussion League.
Getting older is no bed of roses. Your creaky body still has trails to hike, bike rides to take and trees to hit a golf five-iron through before you get stuck in a chair watching on TV as Wilson gets sacked by 350-pound behemoths with red eyes and steam emitting from their nostrils.
It’s OK to retire, even if you aren’t “rich.” Now you can get up whenever you want, or 5:30 a.m., whichever is earlier. Your creaky bones are your alarm clock.
It’s also OK to be like Saban and keep on working. If work engages you, or keeps you from having to sleep under a bridge, by all means do it.
It’s OK to applaud the Sabans and Wilsons of the world for being great at what they do.
Americans, though, tend to worship the rich.
The ones we should put on a pedestal are those who work 40-plus years for the molehill of money. The ones who achieve work-life balance. Those who master the three-day weekend. Who make the most of six holidays a year. Who can make two weeks of vacation a year into lifelong memories.
Not everyone will strike it rich. Most of us will not have a second home in Aspen, Telluride or the Oregon coast.
I love watching Saban-coached Alabama play football as much as the next guy and Wilson, the former Seahawk, scurrying his for life a mile above sea level in Denver.
With inflation, high gas prices, supply chain issues, 401Ks tanking, Russian invasions, floods of misinformation on the Internet and the loss of the Great Barrier Reef, people like us — retirement age — are understandably nervous.
Some people say they’ll have to work until the morning of their funeral. Maybe Saban is one of those people.
My heroes know when enough is enough. They save a coffee can full of dough and retire before their knees turn to jelly and while they can still outwrestle their underwear. They shop for bargains, grow their own tomatoes and find ways to be happy without the Telluride trophy house.
They shop at the farmers market, volunteer to coach soccer or deliver meals to people even older, and cheer on the Sabans and Wilsons of the world without turning them into golden calves.
Roll Tide! Unless you play Northwest colleges. Roll Broncos. Unless you play Seattle.
Roll people who work their guts out for 40-plus years and only get rich in spirit.
